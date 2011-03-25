movie review: Tambien la Lluvia

In the 1980s and 1990s, the World Bank recommended that Bolivia privatize its water system in return for its development loans. The South American country faced enormous socioeconomic inequality, gross corruption, and a massive disparity in the distribution of resources like water.
The World Bank made two points: The Bolivian water system was incredibly corrupt, and although it maintained low prices, it failed to deliver water to many of the poorest inhabitants. In the late ’90s, the Bolivian government agreed with the Bank and signed contracts selling water rights to the only bidder, a multinational company called Aguas del Tunari. When the company raised water rates by 35 percent in Cochabamba, it faced large demonstrations coordinated by union and community leaders. Bolivia declared martial law and tried to brutally crush the protests, but was forced to back down after several months of bloodshed. Water rates in Cochabamba are back to pre-2000 levels and water remains unavailable to over half of the city; the municipal water system cannot get a loan.
At first glance, También la Lluvia (Even the Rain) puts things in perspective. It portrays a Bolivian film crew’s attempt to make an epic movie about Christopher Columbus and the Spanish subjugation of the Caribbean natives in the midst of the Cochabamba water protests in 2000. But the film’s most incisive point is perhaps its least intentional one: that artists must remain grounded in the realities of their age, and that their art cannot be separated from their values.
Director Icíar Bollaín weaves together the story of several men who are trying to make a film about the Spaniards’ cruelties to the natives with images of current demonstrators bloodied by soldiers in riot gear. The filmmakers⎯Costa (Luis Tosar) and Sebastián (Gael García Bernal)⎯want nothing to do with the demonstrations; they just want to film where they don’t need to pay extras much. But Daniel (Juan Carlos Aduviri), the actor they choose for the role of the native rebel leader, is also a leader of the protests.
As events spiral out of control, Costa and Sebastián stubbornly cling to their project, insisting on the importance of their art. They bribe Daniel to stay out of the demonstrations; he takes their money and then continues his struggle anyway. Tosar and Bernal play rather unsympathetic characters who undergo partial metamorphoses toward the end of the film. Aduviri plays a stereotypical martyr as both protest leader and the film within the film’s native rebel leader.
Even tardily transformed, Costa and Sebastián do not entirely redeem themselves. One wonders not only why these artists are so oblivious to the responsibilities that accompany their talent, but also how ethical Bollaín’s production itself is⎯a question haunting many great works of art.
The alcoholic actor casted as Columbus (Karra Elejalde) in the film’s film mocks the director-characters’ hands-off attitude. He is quick to point out that their interest is shallow and selfishly motivated. At the same time, Elejalde’s character is no saint; he never refuses the luxuries the production allows him. This complexity reminded me of Rick (Humphrey Bogart) in Casablanca, and it makes his character believable.
The self-interest of the others is, unfortunately, just as believable. When Costa and Sebastián, concerned that Daniel will be jailed and that they will be unable to shoot his scenes, ask the mayor of Cochabamba to negotiate with the demonstrators, the mayor points out that they are paying their extras just two dollars a day. The viewer is forced to side with the righteous Daniel and no one else. As También la Lluvia would have it, the world is a den of thieves.
More than anything else, Bollaín’s movie indicts artists who adhere to Oscar Wilde’s adage, “All art is quite useless.” In a critical scene, two actors, concerned for their safety, insist on leaving the country. From a corner, Elejalde’s character declares that they owe the world their tale of 15th century genocide, complete with indignant priests and greedy conquistadors—that staying and finishing the film is the only way the crew can help the Bolivian people.
No one, though, points out the obvious: that artists finding themselves in the midst of history have a responsibility to document it. Filmmakers have special abilities; their equipment can capture reality in ways that even The Grapes of Wrath or “Guernica” struggle to. That the main characters do not turn their cameras on the crowds, as American newscasters did during the Civil Rights movement, is the greatest disappointment of También la Lluvia.
It would be useless to write this review without recognizing the film’s relevance to current events. For those of us who will be traveling this summer, También la Lluvia urges a greater awareness of the sociopolitical events in whatever regions we will visit. For artists around the world, Bollan’s film is a reminder that art must be grounded in the realities of its time and that artists must sometimes also be documentarians.
Se dice que la historia se repite. Se dice que a pesar de nuestra capacidad de viajar el tiempo mental es exclusivamente humano y la capacidad aprender de los errores de las generaciones anteriores para mejorar nuestro hoy, pero la sociedad moderna aún ignora esas lecciones y continua cometiendo los mismos errores.
Creo que la colonización y la explotación de los margínalos de Bolivia (en este caso) es una practica que empezó con Cristóbal Colon en el siglo XV y continúa en la era moderna. Considero la película “También La Lluvia” una profunda representación de esta repetición. Por ejemplo, demuestra cómo Colón saqueaba los recursos naturales y (contemporánea) Guerra del Agua en Cochabamba y con los indígenas fueron victimas de los dos.
En la película, de hecho los personajes de Costa y Sebastián desean filmar en Cochabamba, Bolivia porque era muy barata, pero inesperadamente están en el medio de la crisis que fue resultado de la privatización del agua por el gobierno de Bolivia con Betchel, una grande empresa americana. Como consecuencia del precio que superaba el umbral financiero de Cochabamba, el cual incitó las protestas agresivas y la revuelta.
No creo que el mensaje de “También La Lluvia” sea prevenir futuras explotaciones de una clase social marginada, pero es importante que aprendamos a impedir una repetición de historia.
En la película También la lluvia hay muchos paralelismos entre el pasado y el presente. Mi madre siempre me decía “los más cambian las cosas, más siguen siendo los mismos”. Por supuesto, esto es cierto en esta película. Es extraño, porque se trata de una película sobre gente que hace una película en la que el tema de la película está sucediendo en la vida real. En el momento de Christopher Columbus, los extranjeros llegaron a territorios indígenas, tomaron sus tierras y les forzadas a la esclavitud. En la película, una vez más extranjeros están llegando a una zona habitada por los indígenas con promesas de salvación económica que no se cumplen. Esta película es un comentario sobre el hecho de que, incluso en el siglo 21, la explotación de las personas indigeous y pobres siguen ocurriendo de manera que muchas personas pensaban que eran una cosa del pasado. La Guerra del Agua de Bolivia es un ejemplo perfecto de los beneficios de un gobierno apoyado Corporación, superando las necesidades de las personas que tanto necesitan algo tan esencial como el agua. Los pobres seguirán soportar la esclavitud económica de estas corporaciones. Me alegro de que esta película era capaces de hacer comparaciones entre los males que ocurren ahora y los males que ocurrieron hace 400 años.
Pensaba que al argumento de También la Lluvia será obvio. El tráiler de la película me aparece simple, como una película de drama típica. Pero yo estaba tan equivocada. El argumento consiste de dos narrativos, tres protagonistas complejas y muchos actores que tienen partes menores. Pero ellos también se cambian y evolucionan a través de la historia, siguen sorprendiendo a nosotros con sus conexiones a los personajes del siglo XVI.
En contraste con muchas películas de hoy, el guión no necesita un aspecto de amor romántico porque es un cuento de la poder de la amistad, y un recuerdo de la humanidad. Por ejemplo, la hija de Daniel existe como un símbolo de inocencia, y a Costa le inspira ella—cuando termina la película, Costa ha dejado de importarle el dinero, y ha realizado el significado de la pelea entre los indígenas que están explotados y el gobierno boliviano que permite la explotación de ellos. Ella es la mujer más importante del cuento. Al principio, Costa sólo quiere que hacen la película de Cristóbal Colón con el mínimo de dinero posible. Él funciona como los conquistadores quien son los protagonistas de su película en lo que está usando los indígenas para la riqueza. Pero a causa de ella, Costa se convierte a un héroe. Icíar hace un buen trabajo a crear una película conmovedora.