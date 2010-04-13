101 reasons why Yale ROCKS (according to College Confidential)

A recent thread on one of Bullblog’s top 10 favorite websites, College Confidential discusses 101 reasons to attend Yale. They’re only to 48 but omg. Here’s the list and our commentary:

1. The students!! World Class!! (Do they mean we’re really classy?)

2. residential college system

3. Excellent Politics department.

4. the gothic architecture (love.)

5. Size

6. particle accelerator (Is this like the thing they use to make Mount Vesuvius on Greek?)

7. Part of Harvard/Yale rivalry (✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔ The Bullblog insists that no event in the whole world is more fun than Harvard-Yale).

8. YPMB

9. Summer internship help (where? someone plz direct me).

10. Post-graduation fellowship

11. Access to graduate school classes

12. Incredible restaurants within 3 seconds of your dorm. (YES.)

13. President Richard Levin and Provost Peter Salovey (they are great leaders)

14. Study any language you want, Yale will provide materials and find a tutor

15. Yale Daily News Paul Needham

16. Yale Journalism Initiative “alternative journalism sources”

17. awesome theater resources

18. The Tyng Cup (I don’t know what this is)

19. Pepe’s and Sally’s (I guess Joe likes it)

20. Master’s Teas

21. Beautiful Courtyards

22. Shopping Period and the Blue Book (How about the Bullblog’s no-bull guide?)

23. Incredible orchestra

24. Almost half-way between NYC and Boston

25. Absurd school spirit

26. tailgating at the Game (when it’s in New Haven) :) :) :)

27. great alumni network

28. beautiful, wood-paneled suites overlooking courtyards (+ the gold coast, duh!)

29. huge number of publications to write for (esp. blogs!)

30. 2 weeks of spring break (yes.)

31. Yale Political Union (no.)

32. Amazingly funded sports teams and Payne Whitney Gym (the bullblog really cares about this.)

33. WE ARE BULLDOGS!!! Come on guys, that’s really the coolest mascot ever (HA)

34. Third largest tennis center in the world! (after US and French Opens)

35. Yale’s serious serious Financial Aid policy and the time and money they devote to recruiting from non-traditional applicant pools (rural, inner city, low income)

36. David Swensen, Yale’s investment director and the Yale endowment portfolio and the many many generous alums who have donated so much (which make most of the previous 35 possible)

37. The name (wait. isn’t this the only important thing?)

38. Petting zoos come to you (Why is this not #1?)

39. Exams before winter break

40. Camp Yale (duh!)

41. Beinecke (check out the Gutenberg Bible)

42. Yale Whale

43. YCBA

44. Yale Art Gallery

45. Peabody

46. Collection of Musical Instruments

47. toad’s in town (and in a location convenient to many of Yale’s beautiful libraries!)

48. good food (menu by famed chef Alice Waters) (welll……..)

Here are 10 really important ones we think they’ve glanced over… What are your number 101 reasons to choose Yale? Leave ’em in the comments…

49. That’s Why I chose Yale, Sam Tsui, Pi Phi girls, viral videos in general.

50. Food carts.

51. The Jersey Shore cast members love New Haven.

52. The Movement for Beauty and Justice.

53. SPRING FLING WHAT WHY WAS THIS NOT MENTIONED

54. also THE GAME WHAT WHY WAS THIS NOT MENTIONED

55. The art of the book room

56. The stacks.

57. (coming fall 2010: James Franco).

58. Judie’s cookies.