HeidegGerber Baby Food

Galileo GaliLay’s Chips

Martin Lutherbal tea

Nietzcheetos (ofc they are flaming hot)

Pythogorasberry pie!

René Decarton of milk

B.F. SkinNerds Rope

Henry David Thoreau-gaine (you are balding! and so you keep this in your kitchen!)

Francis Bacon (I didn’t have to change this one at all)