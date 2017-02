5. Obama – A president I could get a beer with, ya know? Let’s take in a Bulls game, Barry.

4. JFK – Mmmmm: gimme a frothy Guinness and this Irishman and I’m set

3. Grover Cleveland – I’m looking for a beer belly like his

2. Ulysses S. Grant – Won the civil war, sits on the $50 bill, brandy lover

1. John Adams – Word on the street is homeboy was drinking beer for breakfast as a teen at Harvard. BAMF.