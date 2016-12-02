Dispatches from Sterling 6M

“Carpe diem!”
“Wolves do not lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”
“I want to cry! don’t cry, have a whale!”
“Let the record reflect that reducing reading week in 2012 was a horrible idea. Truth. Werd”
“May 5 2010: EB – researching elephants
December 2 2010 EB analyzing theory theory
March 1 2011 EB comparing chimps and assassin bugs
November 17 2011 EB – researching self assembly in insect societies
December 10 2011 EB debating philosophical zombies”
“Bessie, Welcome Back! – Sports March 3, 1987”
“Am I content or just giving up?”
“Foucault isn’t dead”
“STEELERS!”
“Pretty view out this window.”