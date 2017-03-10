Dorm room summoning

We sat in a circle. The window was open, the wood of Nicole’s bedroom floor cold on our rears. It was not even eight and we were high. I mean stoned. I mean sitting-in-a-circle-discussing-what-to-do-and-deciding-on-having-an-impromptu séance zooted. And that’s exactly what we did. WikiHow was consulted, and we were on our way.

But who to summon? The possibilities seemed endless. Probably because they were. Lots of people (infinite, even), real and imagined, have and have not existed. Strangely, however, we made our decision almost immediately. Rather, I decided almost immediately. There really was no other option. It had to be her.

“19th century scientist who pioneered the study of radioactivity, Marie Curie, (that one)” I whispered. But before I could say another word, Alex, the third of our intrepid bunch, butted in.

“Dude! Remember what it said on WikiHow? Do the chant!”

And so we chanted. Again and again (but actually only 7 times), “ Spirits of the past, move among us. Be guided by the light of this world and visit upon us.”

It actually didn’t work, though.