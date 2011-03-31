Yale Students File Title IX Complaint Against University

UPDATED 10:19 p.m.
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced Thursday it will open an investigation to review Yale’s policies for dealing with sexual harassment and sexual assault. The investigation comes in response to a Title IX complaint filed against the University on Tues., Mar. 15. The complaint, a confidential legal action between the 16 complainants, OCR, and Yale, was signed by both men and women who are current undergraduates and recent graduates of the University, and alleges that Yale’s failure to properly address incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault has resulted in a “hostile environment.” In the words of complainant Hannah Zeavin, BK ’12, this campus climate “precludes women from having the same equal opportunity to the Yale education as their male counterparts.”
Title IX, passed under the Education Amendments of 1972, states, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” and offers a course of redress against any institution that discriminates on the basis of sex. Were Yale found to be in violation of Title IX, the most severe punishment Yale would face were it found to be in violation of Title IX is the loss of federal funding.
The complaint is specifically addressed at an Oct. 2010 incident when members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity chanted, “No means yes! Yes means anal!” on Old Campus, but alleges that the Yale administration’s inadequate response to that incident was just one of many instances of the University’s failure to properly address public and private events of sexual harassment and assault. In an email sent out to the Yale community Friday evening, Dean Miller said the administration had received “verbal notification” from OCR of the complaint and that “Yale will respond fully to the investigation and cooperate with the Office of Civil Rights.”
She wrote: “Yale does not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, and seeks to build an environment that is supportive of women and of men, and of people of all gender and sexual identities. Yale is notable, in fact, for the extraordinary number and range of initiatives, programs of study, working groups, faculty and student organizations, and administrative offices devoted to the advancement of women and women’s issues.”
Alexandra Brodsky, DC ’12, says that she very much appreciates Miller’s promise that Yale will cooperate fully with the investigation but adds, “It’s the quality of the response that matters.” She continued, “I have a different definition of zero tolerance than Dean Miller. Zero tolerance for me means that if you rape someone you are expelled,” citing the fact that of the three students found guilty of sexual assault by ExComm in recent years, two were put on probation and one was suspended for a semester. “Ultimately nothing is going to speak as powerfully as disciplinary action to harassment and assault,” says Brodsky.
According to its signatories, the decision to file a Title IX complaint has been a long time coming. “This certainly isn’t a new idea—this is something that has been discussed over the years,” says Alexandra Brodsky, DC ’12, another complainant. In explaining the students’ decision to resort to measures outside the Yale community, she notes, “This comes from the feeling that people who care about these issues on this campus have tried all the other avenues. I don’t think that Yale can feign surprise.”
This is not the first time Title IX has been used against Yale. In a 1977 case called Alexander v. Yale, four female undergraduates and one male assistant professor filed a suit against Yale, alleging that repeated “quid pro quo” sexual harassment by male professors barred female students access to the same quality of education as their male peers. The hallmark case marked the first time that sexual harassment was legally perceived to be a form of sex discrimination. Like in the 1977 case, the current complainants are not seeking damages from the University.
In 1976, Title IX was used against Yale again when the Women’s Crew team walked into the athletic director’s office, armed with a New York Times reporter and stripped down to reveal “Title IX” written on their breasts and backs. They were protesting for equal funding, and they got it.
In response to Alexander v. Yale the following year, the University created the Grievance Board for Student Complaints of Sexual Harassment, which still functions as the primary channel for sexual harassment complaints today. Though the signatories cite the formation of the Board as a step in the right direction, Brodsky cautions that its current mode of functioning is “dangerously flawed.” Zeavin echoes this sentiment: “Many of the people who have dealt with the Board have not been satisfied with the attention given to their personal cases.”
One of the primary criticisms of the Board—and of the way Yale handles allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault in general—is the propensity to deal with cases quietly and internally. The complainants are also troubled by the University’s tendency to shy away from disciplining the perpetrators, in favor of placing the cases under bureaucratic review. The Report of the Task Force on Sexual Misconduct Education and Prevention, commissioned after last fall’s DKE incident, reads, “Given the unwillingness of the majority of victims to bring charges against their perceived assailants, we must presume that the majority of perpetrators will remain on campus without disciplinary action.” Ahn responds, “The report takes as a given that the majority of students who commit these offenses will not be disciplined. This to me is a shocking premise. It’s been implicit in Yale’s past responses to sexual harassment and assault, but here it is, spelled out in a report that was initially supposed to address these concerns.”
A member of the Yale School of Medicine’s Grievance Board of Sexual Harassment, who wished to remain anonymous, reiterates the complainants’ discontent with the seeming aversion to discipline those accused of sexual harassment and assault: “I feel strongly—and I know many other students do as well—that the progress on this front has been attenuated by the administration’s failure to bring true accountability into the picture. The shortcoming of the administration’s response to date has been their failure to recognize that the real and perceived lack of disciplinary consequences for perpetrators plays an important role in maintaining the very hostile environment all of their other efforts are attempting to improve.”
“There’s this idea that it should stay all within the family, that Mom and Dad will take care of it and quietly reconcile it,” says Brodsky. “They treat cases like they’re these tiny skirmishes between brothers and sisters at Yale.” While Brodsky recognizes that not every sexual assault victim would want to turn to the law, she emphasizes that it is essential students know about and have access to a legal option. Presca Ahn, BR ‘10, says, “Getting a rape kit and legal recourse outside of Yale is not something that is well-advertised as an option to students.”
Zeavin, too, places utmost importance on the availability of “all options for redress” and says, “Every student is entitled to a good advocate who can recommend a program that is right for them, even if all they want is mental health counsel or physical health counsel. And should they want to go to court in the state of Connecticut, that option should also be made available.” The policy of dealing with sexual assault allegations “in house” can lead to an aversion to pursuing legal remedies. “I think a lot of people who report first through the University end up sucked into Yale’s internal labyrinth of reporting mechanisms,” says Brodsky.
The signatories also cite what they consider the University’s unwillingness to sufficiently prosecute perpetrators of sexual violence as one of their primary grievances. Ahn says, “Plagiarism is something people are expelled or suspended for, but there seems to be a near-infinite tolerance for rape.”
“Yale deliberately shields those who commit sexual harassment and rape from both the public eye and from the consequences of their actions,” says Zeavin, who is distressed by the continued presence on campus of those who have been accused of sexual assault. “You cannot imagine what it is like to sit in class with the person who raped your best friend.”
In the complaint itself, personal testimonies of five students are presented as evidence, alongside accounts of recent high profile instances of sexual harassment on campus. Though the latest instance—misogynistic chanting by Delta Kappa Epsilon pledges during an initiation ritual this fall—served as a trigger in the filing of the complaint, it comes in a long line of well-publicized cases. In 2005, fraternity members stole t-shirts emblazoned with the testimonies of sexual assault survivors from the Clothesline Project, a nationwide program that addresses violence against women. In 2008, Zeta Psi pledges were photographed holding a sign emblazoned with “We Love Yale Sluts” outside of the Women’s Center. Though the Center threatened to sue on the grounds of sexual harassment, the case ultimately never materialized. In 2009, a crude email entitled the “Preseason Scouting Report,” which ranked incoming female freshmen based on their sexual desirability, was circulated amongst fraternities and male athletic teams. Allegations of sexual assault at an off-campus party hosted by the Pundits last month are not included in the complaint—at the time of filing there were no publicly available facts and an investigation was still pending.
The second half of the complaint is made up of five personal testimonies describing complainants’ personal experience. One complainant who included her testimony says, “After an attempted assault my freshman year, I left school and was hospitalized for two days because I was ill from stress. When I came back I got a D on an exam—up until that point I had been a straight-A student. I stopped taking courses I thought he would be interested in, stopped hanging out with groups of mutual friends and refrained from participating in organizations he was a part of. I suffered panic attacks when I ran into him.”
The testimonies—when coupled with the public incidents of sexual harassment—are intended to serve as evidence that, in its failure to respond sufficiently to allegations of sexual violence, the University has infringed upon the quality of education for its female students. “The important thing to realize is that there are two aspects to Title IX—it covers what happens both inside the classroom and outside the classroom, all of which is encompassed in the university experience,” says Georgia Lill, TD ’13. “If you are sexually assaulted it will have a lasting emotional impact and can have a clear effect on their general ability to achieve in the classroom, to do homework, and to go to class.”
According to Lill, even students who are not direct victims of sexual assault or sexual harassment are still subject to its adverse effects. “It is important to realize that everyone has something to contribute to the University, and if you have a pool of women who cannot contribute, then they are depriving everyone else of valuable experiences,” she says.
It is against this culture that the signatories have brought their complaint. Zeavin is quick to point out that the plaintiffs are not “out to get” Yale. “I really love Yale,” she says. “To do it all over again, I wouldn’t have gone anywhere else.”
The complainants are hoping not just to change specific components of Yale’s policy, but to fundamentally overhaul how the University administration approaches cases of sexual harassment and assault. Says Ahn, “In the past, Yale has dealt with these things in an opaque, conciliatory manner that—if not intentionally, at least in practice—provides inadequate resolution for victims and sometimes even harms them further.”
Despite her affection for the school, Zeavin believes that OCR will find significant violations of Title IX when they begin their investigation, known as a “Climate Check.” When asked what she hopes to gain from the investigation, Zeavin’s answer is simple. “I would like, for the next 41 years and after that, for the women at Yale not to have to deal with the University as it currently is. We’re going after change,” she says. “We want change.”
“Considering that I know every DKE brother, I can tell you without a doubt that these men are carrying on a tradition of patriotic, hard-headed masculinity that has been missing at Yale in all forms. They are not condoning rape. Yale has become SOFT, and these men are some of the few good’ole American boys that haven’t been eradicated from the grounds of Yale”.
This is really amusing but you have it all wrong…these guys are yelling rape chants because they often go soft not because Yale has become soft. Are they not teaching the basics of human behavior at Yale anymore?
Bravo, Yale women. I’ve been here four years and have been saddened by these numerous instances of blatant misogyny and instigation to sexual violence. I know that in the coming days there will be a lot of debate (and unfortunately, a lot of Yale women will side with the administration) but I hope we remain strong. It’s sickening any of the above instances happened. I personally won’t be satisfied until every student found guilty of sexual assault is expelled (and ideally tried in court).
I am appalled by all the sexist language in the article and comments. Terms like freshman, you guys and mankind privilege men above women and contribute to a hostile environment against women. I am not shocked by Yale’s cavalier attitude towards sexual harassment.
Is there no police department in New Haven? Are there no civil courts. These allegations are not a Yale matter only. There is a public interest in using the law to stop and punish those who violate law which applies to all of u. “No state shall make or enforce any law which denies to any person due process or equal protection of the law”. Use this please.
Tom P.
To anyone outside the Yale community, this account and the complainants’ press release are somewhat opaque. As a retired lawyer with experience representing a few rapists and having attorney-client and other mostly privileged and confidential relationships with an awful lot of survivors of sex crimes here in Texas, “aggravated sexual assault,” “sexual assault” “assault with intent,” and “attempted sexual assault,” have specific and distinct meanings and are crimes, while verbal sexual harassment can and should get you academic discipline or a civil suit for damages, and not stopping sexual harassment would be a form of sexual discrimination. It shouldn’t be necessary for the federal authorities to intervene, but, if nobody else does, it certainly is.
Several years ago, my old college fraternity found it necessary and advisable to publish and make an issue of the fact that “Real Men Don’t Rape,” because its professed high moral standards were apparently being violated seriously on some campuses. I have seen more or less statistically validated survey data indicating that a significant number and percentage of males, including male students at prestigious institutions of higher learning, do need to hear this because their answers, and sometimes their conduct, indicate that they consider such conduct appropriate, even citing some “evolutionary” arguments that overlook real differences between human beings and alley cats. A student at Yale or my alma mater, or the state university across from which we live, should be expected to avoid all such misconduct, and the administration and academic community should not tolerate it.
I have attended three major institutions of higher learning, have a B.A. from one and a J.D. from another. I have, for diverse reasons, lived most of my life in college and university towns and communities, and spent a lot of time on other campuses especially in my student days. I have lived across the street from a state university for a generation and known students, administrators, campus and other police officers, prosecutors, etc. I know, in privileged and confidential relat6ionships, of a lot of rapes and other sexually based crimes, on campus or within academic communities, and more off campus and unrelated to it, most of which the survivors had not reported and I could not get them to report.
Any form of physical sexual assault is a crime, much less a violation of the right to a protected and nondiscriminatory learning environment if the victim is a student. Here, sexual offenses in the public schools are too often not handled by the proper law enforcement authorities, but they would normally be involved from the time of first report at the university level whether the crime occurred on campus or not. Normal sexual assault investigation procedures would be followed, and, after new knowledge and an embarrassing number of eyewitness-identification based rape cases having been reversed here in Texas using newer DNA technology, both the police and the legislature are improving identification procedures.
The campus police here said publicly, after the three on one rape of a coed at a party off but near campus which they handled, and I believe it is a fact, that the majority of these situations arise when all the parties have been drinking. Another common factor seen in that case was that the victim had a blood alcohol level over 5.0, way above what wouild kill the average person, and had to be hospitalized for acute alcohol poisoning well after the rape examination was completed. Two of the three perpetrators were identified but, despite an Ident-i-Kit drawing based upon witnesses’ descriptions, the third has not been identified. I know of one case where the girl died before the planned crime could be carried out as a result of her boyfriend having drugged her drink at a high-end restaurant in Dallas, and another where the waiter, unlike the girl, caught the wouild-be rapist slipping something into her drink, switched it, and called the police. Drinks and marijuana get spiked with an infinite range of very dangerous drugs and substances around here for such purposes.
I really do not understand, and certainly do not agree with, any policy there that would discourage prompt and vigorous police investigation into any allegation of a sexually-based offense on campus or between personnel on campus of which the university learns in any manner, whatever academic or professional discipline investigations and sanctions may also proceed.
I became aware, from the county sheriff’s office and others, that certain faculty members, notably tenured professors, had a reputation for and in fact did things like abusing their other role as slumlords to sexually abuse tenants, some of whom were students. The university didn’t do anything about that until one of the religious organizations on campus discovered and proved that he had secured his position using academic credentials, in a hard, math-based field, that they should have checked and discovered were fake before they hired him and gave him tenure. One was well known for cultivating sexual relations with current students—one very openly seduced within full view and knowledge of the whole department, and then left his professor wife and married, a student, then cheated on her, apparently not the first time he had run that pattern. Changes at the top have tightened up discipline and these kinds of matters.
There is something that seems crazy to me about many sexual assault (rape) cases with which I have been familiar. Conditions you would think would deter these and other crimes don’t. I handled one case in which the kidnapping with intent to commit sexual assault occurred after the defendant had identified himself, within brick-throwing distance and line of sight from the front door of the police station. Some of these happen within full view of many witnesses. One assault and attempted occurred on the field during festivities connected with a varsity football game.
I hope you realize that no one here has any reason to take your anecdotal experience as truth, or to even really believe what you’re saying at all. All I got from reading your post is that you seem to almost fetishize bad men who do bad things to women. Maybe it’s to psychologically make you feel like some kind of hero or something, who knows. It could indicate your own neurosis about women, men, sexuality, femininity and masculinity, or maybe it’s an overcompensation for something you thought you did or said wrong about women at some point in your life, if you can excuse me for playing the part of a psychiatrist. Whatever it is, unless you’re going to cite something substantial and valid, like a really good peer reviewed study or survey done on these matters that we can all go to and see for ourselves, please don’t think your faux-heroic prattling on about how you perceive things, or like-“minded” people perceive things, is the truth and to insult my intelligence by trying to convince me that it is. Thanks.
good going! Yale deserves this and I’m glad to see that the women there will not allow this type of misogyny to continue!
@Figure it out,
Thank you for perfectly illustrating, through your ignorant comments, that Yale does indeed have a Title IX problem, and that Yale men need a serious attitude adjustment, and that a government intervention may be the only way for the women of Yale to find justice and equality.
Unfortunately, and wrongly, this takes place on most campuses, and it must be stopped!
When is Yale’s Take Back the Night event? Take Back The Night has the mission of ending sexual violence in all forms and lending support to survivors. Over the last thirty years Take Back the Night marches and rallies are have been held in April around the world.
Let everyone know when Yale is holding their Take Back the Night march and rally, and maybe women and supportive men from many colleges can come to Yale in support of all women at Yale!
Let’s organize colleges near Yale and any who can come to send busloads of students!
More information about Take Back the Night is here: http://www.takebackthenight.org/
We hope Yale will organize a Take Back the Night event and joint the nationwide candlelight vigil on Thursday, April 28th. More information here:
10 Points of Light
You are invited to join us for 10 Points of Light to Take Back The Night on Thursday, April 28, 2011. This nationwide candlelight vigil is the culmination of an evening of marches, rallies, musical performances, and many other empowering events! Join us at a location near you, or host your own event to shatter the silence and stop the violence!
http://www.takebackthenight.org/officialevents.html
Also, Yale could learn from other universities who have started the Saturday Night Project.
Saturday Night: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault
This project began at Duke and is now being taken up by campuses across the nation. For information on Duke’s project, please visit http://www.duke.edu/web/saturdaynight/index.html
Harvard also participates, and notes on their website:
“Sexual assault impacts every university whether big or small. No community, no matter how safe or closely knit, can really claim to be free of this silent problem. Saturday Night: Untold Stories of Sexual Assault offers an opportunity for concerned students and faculty to bring this problem out into the open.” http://www.fas.harvard.edu/~osapr/saturdaynight.html
I’m a male grad of the law school in the 80s. I don’t remember any problems of this ty
I’m a male grad of the law school in the 80s. I don’t remember any problems of this type but also I don’t remember any or many fraternities. Yale society was built around the colleges and sex was unfortunately limited because the aids scare was in full bloom. Anyway Yale doesnt need a greek system — it’s not essential to the Yale tradition. Dump frats and focus on the colleges for social life.
You can find 16 people against anything here at Yale. Literally anything. I could probably find 16 people to disband the Women’s Center at Yale. Actually, I could probably find a whole lot more than that.
Please stop clumping multiple acts together. Zeta Psi guys a few years ago have nothing to do with the DKE guys this year.
The DKE guys physically harmed no one in their acts. Neither did the Zeta Psi guys. Both have been investigated in full. If you need to talk out your problems, do it quietly. I’m really sick and tired of people who feel like they need to blow up something that really has never been a problem in the past, but someone decided to make it a problem now. I’m sick of blogs like these, where the anonymous feminists like the few who called in the feds can continue to degrade the guys who have been attacked almost continuously since the fall.
Sick, degrading, misogynistic, “DISCUSTING” or however you’d like to describe it, THIS IS STILL FREE SPEECH. Clearly, a wrong decision was made as to what to say. But what they chose to say was still said and it should still be protected under the UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION.
I’ve been here for 3 years now. I chuckled when I heard it on Old Campus, just like when I chuckled at other stupid hazing that occurs on Old Campus through various other student organizations, who say equally offensive things but about different things.
“Save your strength for things that you can change, forgive the ones you can’t; you’ve got to let it go” -The wonderfully brilliant Zac Brown Band.
I know it’s been a few years since your comment. Have you learned in that time that the First Amendment does not cover language that reasonable women would interpret as putting them in imminent danger of death or rape? Hope so. Asshole.
it’s about time the NCAA is making too much money off these student atheletes i thought the IVY LEAGUE was ahead of this..women have a right to be treated fairly i’m 60 and i had to change my views especially when it comes down to your major sports, boosters and most of these students are not even attending class..i would have given alot to have a college education..sports is fun does not matter who is numba 1 the pagentry the fight songs THE GAME 1968 29- 29 TIE agreat football game..who dots the i on the OHIO script..
Good job to the 16 students/ alums making this a national issue. Those of us at other undergraduate institutions recognize that this is not an issue facing the Yale campus alone, and hope that your example will enable us all to be taken more seriously by our dismissive administrations.
I’m so surprised that Yale like many other Universities can’t figure it out! This is a problem that crosses all campuses around this country. The courts only get to deal with actual convicted sex-offenders but the experts never place any importance on those SEX-OFFENDERS never caught or convicted. There is an assumption then, that a sex offender only exists after a crime is committed the truth is that many men and women offend – just never get caught. The following link shares some light to the problem. http://synapticstrategies.yolasite.com/ I challenge anyone to take the evaluations to see where they stand.
re: Peter S. Chamberlain
Your vast legal knowledge makes me wonder why universities don’t automatically call the police whenever a rape accusation is made. I would hazard a guess that this would rather quickly bring a sharp decrease in the number of rape attempts on any campus. Students, knowing that they would be facing legal action, the ensuing publicity, possible jail time and certain expulsion if convicted, would not have any doubts about how a rape or rape attempt would be handled. Left in the hands of the school, the consequences of the student’s actions are too unpredictable, too likely to be influenced by parents, and, therefore, too often ignored by students.
This also is indirectly a lesson for the young women on campus. It is necessary for women especially to have a “buddy system.” Make a group of friends from the first time you start going out at night on campus. Promise to watch each others drinks, pitch them once they are left unsupervised, and make sure everyone in the group gets safely back to their rooms. Do not leave one of your group, especially one who has been drinking, alone without someone they know, to get them safely back to their room. Keep track of each other at parties in large houses, frequently make eye contact with each member of your group. If one in your group wants to go off with someone else to somewhere else, there should be an agreement that they tell someone in the group. If someone in that group develops an alcohol or drug problem, and starts wanting to go off on his/her own you cannot prevent it, but do have a group meeting with that person and express your concern, asking that they get help. You will know when you have to cut the ties and let that person go.
This group may save you from harm, rape, alternate being the “designated driver”, sometimes provide companionship, or maybe a ride to the airport and certainly one will offer to meet you after a late night class when the walk back is dark and lonely.
During your college career they may be the most important people you know so invest time in nurturing that bond. They may not be your best friends, but they should be the most loyal, and have your safety and you theirs, as a priority at night, or when partying.
United for Equality on Facebook is breaking down the barriers to abolish sex discrimination under the US Constitution. As we have seen for over 2 centuries, federal and state laws cannot protect the rights of citizens who are not protected under the US Constitution. The only right females have guaranteed by our government (guaranteed = cannot be taken away) is the right to vote! All other rights are left up to the whims of a pre-dominantly male Congress and Court to decide. Women must stand united for equality as human beings with men because until there is a mandate – women have no real protection under law. We must change the view that women are different and less than and therefore can be treated as such. Call the Capitol Hill Switchboard today toll-free at 1-877-762-8762 and tell your Representative to co-sponsor HJ Res. 47 Removing the time limit on the Equal Rights Amendment so we can target the last 3 states needed to include every woman and girl across the US as full citizens under the US Constitution! Make the call now for America’s future…
First: I really appreciate what these women (and I think a few men) have done to bring awareness to this issue. This is a major issue that takes place on many college campuses, including Haverford College, where I went. It takes some very brave souls to put their stories out there in order to show the country that this is going on. So thank you to all of the Yale students and graduates who are involved in getting this investigation.
Second: I am shocked and appalled by some of the comments that people have posted on this article, attacking the brave people who have put themselves out there in order to help change the policies and culture of allowing sexual violence to occur on campus. It seems like many of them are coming from Yale students, which is even more surprising because I assumed you had to be a smart, thoughtful, and considerate person to be accepted to Yale…apparently not…
So much for ‘higher education’! Don’t waste your money on Yale, ladies! They’re breeding pigs and predators, there….at least the college is being called out on allowing it to go on, tho. If court drops the ball on this one, you will have to hit them in wallet….Problem is, it is going on all over colleges in America, and no less in the military. Real men know better than this….time to grow up!
For all those wondering why Yale (and every other college campus) isn’t immediately going to police, it has a great deal to do with their yearly published crime statistics. There’s something called The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, or Clery Act, that requires every federally funded school to report all crimes committed on and near their campuses.
They ARE NOT required to report grievances handled internally.
If all the rapes/assaults/etc. that happen on college campuses were prosecuted externally, all university crime reports would look horrible.
They keep it internal to make themselves look good.
Someone asked what the statistics were for the prevalence of rape on Yale’s campus. I think that number would be irrelevant as, statistically, 1 in 3 women will be raped or sexually assaulted in her lifetime. And those are the numbers we have with 60-75% of assaults not reported – imagine the number if they were ALL reported (as they ought to be).
The 1 in 3 rapes statistic (sometimes quoted as 1 in 4, sometimes as 1 in 5, sometimes even as 1 in 2, the arbitrary mutability of which shows right there how fake or at the very least questionable this statistic is) is completely false, and has been disproven for quite some time now, first by a feminist about twenty-some years ago. I suggest you read Who Stole Feminism by Christina Hoff Sommers, which contains a thorough debunking and explanation of that rape statistic. It might hopefully help you get a better understanding of the reality of the situation, and might even make you feel better in a way (unless you’re already held captive by ideological delusion).
In the meantime, please stop your demonization of men by contributing to a hostile attitude towards innocent males by grading 1 in 3 of them, or somewhere approaching that many, as rapists. Please ty to remember that these men are also our brothers, sons, fathers, and friends, who would probably much more likely want to harm rapists than actually be rapists themselves. So kindly smarten up, thanks.
This, speaking of an ATTEMPTED assault of sexual violence, speaks volumes and it is the very testimony that actual assault victims have great difficulty expressing (please read past the quote, as I have a first hand experience to speak to, TYou). “The second half of the complaint is made up of five personal testimonies describing complainants’ personal experience. One complainant who included her testimony says, “After an attempted assault my freshman year, I left school and was hospitalized for two days because I was ill from stress. When I came back I got a D on an exam—up until that point I had been a straight-A student. I stopped taking courses I thought he would be interested in, stopped hanging out with groups of mutual friends and refrained from participating in organizations he was a part of. I suffered panic attacks when I ran into him.”
MY DAUGHTER WAS RAPED AT AGE 19 BY A 60 YR OLD PROFESSOR. THIS WAS A STUDY ABROAD SEMESTER, AND THE PROF WAS AMERICAN, happening to be from CT. Fortunately we had relatives in that country who are attorneys/senator and the perverted prof was FIRED immediately. The towns-men/boys begged my daughter to allow them to go after the prof, and she declined (as that is not in our culture, even thogh that is exactly how they punish such a pervert in Greece). According to the above testimony it is Amazing my daughter continued her edu, now having two masters, and recently appointed academic dean of a high school. Wanted here to mention the ongoing and adverse affect of this crime on a family. Anger still surfaces in my daughter, and she did not feel at the time of the crime that she could get to close to me in expressing emotion, as she could feel my own heartbreak, so that set up a very tragic distancing at a young age. A lovely girl, she is able to teach and send a message to traumatized youngsters, of any kind, that they “CAN EXCEL NO MATTER….” This crime affects an entire family, and I still recall the day I announced this tragedy to her younger sister. Please do all you can to take this seriously. Some are not as fortunate, they are raped and killed. Others do not ever overcome the trauma, and fail to build a life. Those who can articulate in this important matter PLEASE DO, for all who cannot do so. Thank you. and thanks to whomever made the herald known on the YDN site.
…….HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA (pause for breath) HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Now that I’ve got that out of my system: Why wouldn’t these women suffering from supposed RAPE, not go to the police? Why would they not bring irrefutable evidence against the awful, evil, disgusting men that had committed this truly (only non-sarcastic word) vile crime? Well, it would seem to me that there are two possibilities. 1) They don’t have irrefutable evidence of any crime or offense having been committed. 2) No does, in fact mean yes.
“Hello, Vatican? This is Yale. Can you recommend a good sex felony lawyer?”
Why are images of homosexual pedophile priests dancing on your commons coming into my head?
Dear Ben and James and every other asshole at Yale,
Laugh all you want now, but the day you find out about your mom, your sister, or your girlfriend getting held down and raped (despite her crying, her fighting, and her yelling “NO”) is the day your laughter will stop. You will realize why they won’t want to go to the police. You will see as they go through each and every day feeling ashamed and dirty and never wanting to tell anyone.
And maybe, just maybe…you will finally have some iota of understanding of how I feel day in and day out. I may not go to Yale, but it was indeed a frat boy who took my dignity and my virginity.
For those who don’t understand why this is being filed under Title IX, it’s nothing new. Look a the 1977 Alexander v. Yale case that resulted in the creation of the Grievance Board for Sexual Education.
Yale had many opportunities to enforce a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment, its unfortunate that an institution so well known and looked up to as Yale didn’t use those opportunities to earn the respect of their students, faculty and other institutions. It’s even more unfortunate they have already been brought to court over this issue before and apparently didn’t learn their lesson.
I think its great that people on campus are standing up to make these issues known and to fight for a change they believe in.
On a side note; while I do believe in free speech, I also believe in being respectful of others and their ideas. Respect, something both those who took part in the events mentioned in the article and those who wrote such hateful comments apparently lack.
*Grievance Board for Student Complaints of Sexual Harassment
Sorry about that!
At first, I questioned the need for this action. When I got to the part about “three students found guilty of sexual assault by ExComm in recent years, two were put on probation and one was suspended for a semester.”, I started to lose my temper. It is not acceptable that Yale tolerate such action at all. Only strong and swift punishment of total expulsion is acceptable. Then, all information should be provided to police for criminal charges. Sexual assault should not be tolerated at all.
I relish, result in I found just what I was having a look for. You have ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Alexandra Brodsky is a nutcase. Who would believe that crazy thing? I saw her participate in a Title IX symposium, and you couldn’t even understand what she was saying, as opposed to the other four women participating, including Judge Nancy Gertner.
Just keep up the foolishness expelling obviously innocent young men from college by depriving them of due process of law, and allowing promiscuous narcissists to withdraw consent two years after the fact, and you’ll have more on your hands than just 30+ Section 1983 lawsuits percolating up through the federal system. You’ll have an avalanche of litigation. And all because of Title IX and the outrageous stamp of interpretation OCR has put on it.
The problem with this article is the lack of counter-point, not to mention the vagueness of the words and phrases being used. What does it mean when one says they were sexually assaulted? Does it mean they were kissed, touched, or actually raped? It’s of course still inappropriate and unacceptable to touch or kiss when the other person doesn’t want it, but these things are a helluva lot different than rape, and they don’t necessarily lead to rape. The definition has been made so ambiguous, and I know many here wouldn’t want to hear this but you can thank precisely feminists, certain feminists, for doing that. Also, the notion of “attempted assault” is mentioned; well…again, what does that mean? An attempt at kissing, touching….could it have been a misunderstanding? It’s difficult to accurately determine what is an “attempt” in cases like this. For example, a case of heavy petty where the girl suddenly wants to stop, but the guy persists a little bit more, and the girl gives in a little more but then says stop again, and then the guy does stop. Can that be taken as attempted assault? Is that not just the whole mating/dating ritual and symbolic exchange between males and females that’s been going on forever and will continue to go on as long as we’re homosapiens at least?
Feminists and their many largely politically self-interested supporters tend to categorize people who ask these questions as “callous” and “rape apologists” or whatever. But really these are just relevant questions that reasonable people should bring up when dealing with these kinds of situations. It’s not slighting the victim or alleged victim simply by trying to get as accurate a description as can be gotten.
This article offers no allowance for a counter-point, which may be an indication that this article and those it is quoting are little more than typical propagandized ideologues, although nonetheless talking about something this is very important, and so if anything has the overall effect of cheapening it for people who aren’t already part of the choir (choir of like-minded ideologues, that is). A proper counterpoint to this would have maybe considered the possibility that relevant boards at Yale and other schools are simply, and wisely, considering both sides to the story, both accuser and the accused, which is only a fair and even-handed approach to this; yet there are those who interpret this even-handedness (giving equal weight to accused and accuser) as somehow denying and trivializing rape victims, when it actually most certainly is not. Giving equal weight to both sides is very important given the reality that false rape accusation does indeed happen (and probably more than people think or would like to think), as the Duke Lacrosse Team revelations and other cases in recent years where false rape accusations have been exposed show (the sex crime division – which was spearheaded by feminists and contains many feminists among their members – of the department of justice in New York has recently released a statement proclaiming that up to half of the rape claims they received are false, though it received very little media attention). And like rape, false rape accusations can ruin lives completely. I understand the reaction and fear from people who believe that thinking like this only contributes to a climate of denial or trivialization (a climate which I question in the first place because it seems to me schools bend over backwards, and have done so for decades now, to investigate matters like this and bring justice to the alleged/victims). Any actually reasonable person though should understand that this is the wisest way of going about this matter as well as other legal and criminal matters (including ones involving terrorist suspects). It’s really the basis of the Western justice system, which protects the rights of the accused as well as accuser, and it’s wrong to decry this as some kind of conspiracy that’s denying alleged/rape victims justice.
You can’t remedy this problem, to whatever extent it is a problem (given the lack of information and actual evidence related in this article as it heralds these binary-thinking ideologues, it is unclear as to what extent it is problem), by trampling over the legal rights of others. We’re gonna have to find a solution that takes into account all parties and sides to the story, and not a false solution by ideologically misinformed Us vs Them types which only creates more problems.
Btw, the 1 in 4 rape statistic (sometimes quoted as 1 in 3, sometimes as 1 in 5, sometimes even as 1 in 2, the arbitrary mutability of which shows right there how fake or at the very least questionable this statistic is) is completely false, and has been disproven for quite some time now, first by a feminist about twenty-some years ago.