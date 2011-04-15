In memoriam: Michele Elizabeth Dufault, 1988-2011

The final three remembrances in this article were omitted in the print version. They are shown here in their intended form.

Michele was one of the most thoughtful, humble, honest, and intelligent people I knew. She was immovably devoted to her work. She always took on tons of it, but she always found time for her friends. She would frequently call or text me to find out where I was working or see if I wanted to join her in Kroon or Bass.

She loved music. We both obsess over discovering new artists and new sounds. We have probably 5,000 email threads between us tipping the other off about a band one of us had just discovered. At the end of last year, she even offered to teach me to play tenor sax—her instrument in the band—even though both of us were too busy to even think about something like that.

Her chocolate chip cookies were the best on the planet. You can ask anyone. I’ve made them with her. I’ve watched her make them numerous times, but I still can’t quite make them the way she did. She was always like that. There was something—some level of detail in the world that she could see that was somehow lost on everyone else. She would never tell you that. In fact, she may not have been aware of it herself. She never admitted to herself how amazing she was—she always chalked up her successes to those around her or those who taught her. But this subtle grace, this ability to tune in on the indiscernible, showed in everything she did.

What was most amazing to me about Michele is the effect she had on her friends. When I’d walk into Calhoun dining hall at 8:45 A.M. on a Sunday morning, if I saw Michele sitting there, barricaded behind her laptop and notebooks, all the things I was stressing about left my mind for a while. I was that happy to see her. We would talk, commiserate, discuss the most recent ridiculous thing that happened in the band—it didn’t matter. Just seeing her and being with her would make me feel better. That is an irreplaceable trait in a friend, and in a human as a whole. I don’t just mourn my own loss. I mourn what the world lost in Michele Dufault.

—Dan Hausrath

***

Michele.

The hardest working person I knew.

Always willing to throw a Frisbee around, even with a looming deadline for a quantum p-set.

Ran into her this summer in Boston during the World Cup: It was one of the best spontaneous hugs I’ve ever given, and one of the best I have ever received.

Of the memories everyone has of her, these are but an insignificant few,

but I’ll hold onto them forever,

because she was one of the best friends anyone could ever have had.

Michele. Why are you so awesome? I ask myself this question everyday. And I will never stop asking, and I will never stop missing you.

—Patrick Lee

***

Michele Dufault and I were best friends from our first semester at Yale to our last. There is no single word to define who she was. “Awesome” comes close, but she was also diligent, fun, humble, bright, funny, kindhearted, and unselfish. I was fortunate to have my life overlap so much with Michele’s. We were in many of the same classes (physics, astronomy and engineering), participated on the Cycling team for a year, did research on the Yale Drop Team, and played in the Yale Precision Marching Band. Michele was someone with whom I could connect on almost every level. We used to spend hours together—sometimes writing our lab reports or studying for tests, sometimes watching action movies such as Live Free or Die Hard and The Core. At lunches in KBT this year we helped each other figure out our futures in fields different from our current majors. Sadly, Michele will no longer get to pursue her emerging dream of studying Applied Oceanography. I still cannot grasp that Michele is no longer with us—that she will not sit beside me in class tomorrow, that she will not get her veggie sushi and Greek yogurt at KBT for lunch with me tomorrow. It was not Michele’s time; and now my close friend and fellow researcher will live on only in our memories. You were by side when I needed help, Michele, and I wish I could have been there for you. Good-bye, bud.

—AJ Riggs

***

Michele always disdained trumpeting her numerous good works; the current national attention is certainly ironic. Along with being the humblest person I’ve met, Michele was a superlatively brilliant, passionate, and generous friend. She was the first person I remember meeting at Yale, as she gave me an overwhelming welcome to the band and to the undergraduate scientific community. She had a sincere interest in and love for everything from the smallest ocean critter to the largest galaxy and was excitedly preparing for an obviously stellar future in physical oceanography. Every beautiful thing in the universe will forever remind me of Michele’s boundless intellect, kindness, and enthusiasm.

Especially burritos! All of her friends on the Yale Drop Team were staggered to learn that she had never eaten one on a trip to Houston, TX, during her sophomore year. Our ostensible focus was a complex plasma physics experiment that we were to perform in microgravity during a NASA parabolic flight campaign. Acquainting Michele with Mexican food, however, quickly became a priority. Of course, Michele attacked this new mission with her usual cheerfulness and congeniality.

Humorous anecdotes aside, I (along with, I’m sure, many others) would give anything to share more adventures with Michele. This horrible accident took someone that can never be replaced. I feel incredibly lucky for having known her at all, and I’m extremely jealous of those who knew her better. I know that her unquenchable spirit will live with us forever.

—Joe O’Rourke

***

Over the past few days, people have drawn attention to the qualities by which we know Michele best—her drive, generosity, humility, and kindness, her overwhelming passion for everything she did, her scientific nature, her love of the sea, and her beauty. But I want to introduce you to something you may not know about Michele: She was artistic.

At the beginning of each year, I forced my suitemates to participate in the decoration of our common room. I brought paint and brushes and plenty of newspaper, and then I handed them each a small canvas. In our junior year, when we had no unifying theme, Michele painted (what else?) a stormy ocean against a rock cliff and the splash of a fish just gone under. Though I don’t think she ever professed to being an artist, her painting is beautiful—its strokes are pure motion and its colors are deep. Her steadfastness as a friend is reflected in the solidity of the rocks, and her vivacity as a person in the movement of the waves.

This year, our last at Yale, our theme was the letter ‘F’, to signify our entryway. Michele painted an anatomically correct picture of a whale. The painting is simple—just a whale surrounded by a radially gradient blue ocean—but in it is her humor and her insistence on doing things her own way. While painting, one of us chastised her: “Michele, whale starts with a ‘w.’” She replied with her wily smile and laughter in her eyes: “Guys, it’s a finback whale.” Her painting has caused us endless—and hilarious—struggle when asking people to guess the theme.

Though “artist” is not among the words we have been using, Michele’s creativity, vibrancy, and joie de vivre made her as much an artist as a scientist. It helps me to know that she will go on living through these pieces and in my memories of their creation.

—Erica Cooper

***

I have known Michelle since freshmen year, and even though I didn’t tell her, I have always loved and respected her. She was a great person and a wonderful friend. To be frank, she is one of the few people I am sure to make up with after a fight; one of a few who is always there despite anything. We spent quite some time in the Astronomy computer cluster working on our senior projects or just listening to music. For instance, she is the one who showed me “Friday” video, and she loved it!

Memories come in pieces, but all in all, Michelle was a huge part of my life and I am going to miss her.

—Victor Mutai

***

Michele and I bonded over so many things: science, French literature, G-Heav egg sandwiches with cheese and avocado, cappuccinos, Fringe, and many more. It has been a privilege to spend the last three years living less than 15 feet apart, wall or not.

I always tell the story of your boom clock experiment. You spent months finding the optimal placement for that noisy, wall-shaking, vibrating piece of plastic and metal, until you discovered that placing the alarm underneath your mattress would do the trick. Few people had the dubious pleasure of waking up every morning to your experiment—for that, I am eternally grateful.

I need to talk about how you took care of me, too. When you struggled to wake up, it was my job to get out of bed and poke you awake, but soon enough, the tables turned. You took care of me in ways that no one ever has. You woke me up in the morning after you mastered the boom clock. You made me tea even though I never remembered to wash your mugs afterward. But most importantly, you shared with me your philosophy to work hard, live genuinely, and put your money where your mouth is.

With you, I was at home. You understood where I was coming from and readily accepted my quirks and bad taste. And to know that you lived doing only what you loved compels me to do the same. So I quote from one of our favorite books:

“Et moi aussi, je me suis senti prêt à tout revivre. Comme si cette grande colère m’avait purgé du mal, vidé d’espoir, devant cette nuit chargée de signes et d’étoiles, je m’ouvrais pour la première fois à la tendre indifférence du monde. De l’éprouver si pareil à moi, si fraternel enfin, j’ai senti que j’avais été heureux, et que je l’étais encore.”

I love you Michele.

—Merlyn Deng

***

I want to tell you all the things I love about Michele, to tell you why I admire her, to describe her frequent acts of generosity, to explain why people instantly felt comfortable around her. My attempts to do any of these things wouldn’t give anyone a real sense of what she was like, so instead, I am just going to tell you some of the things I like to remember about her. Michele got excited about everything, including seemingly mundane things like slicing a grapefruit. She would get a grapefruit at breakfast every time the dining hall had them and methodically slice out each portion, claiming that it was the “Dufault way,” while I mangled mine and tried to salvage some of the good pieces. She loved being able to wear her sandals when the weather was good enough—which, for her, meant anything above 30 degrees. I don’t think she even owned rain boots, and her idea of a sufficient winter coat was a Saybrook fleece. She loved walking up Science Hill for class each day: Even when it was cold and rainy outside and she had to be up the Hill within ten minutes, she would refuse to take the bus. When I complained that my bookshelves were falling apart, Michele actually welded new pegs for me herself. Her absence from things we used to do together will be difficult to accept, but remembering these things about her comforts me.

—Meena Shivaram

***

No matter how late Michele went to sleep the night before, she would get up early every morning.

Her presence was always such a comfort to me when I too had to pull myself out of bed after only a few hours of sleep. She always sat toward the back of the Saybrook dining hall at breakfast, where she wouldn’t be distracted by the conversations of others, working away determinedly on her laptop. But when I sat with her, no matter how much work she had, she never failed to ask me how I was and to express her genuine interest in my plans for the day.

Michele was always willing to give to others but refused to take anything in return. She once g-chatted me from the top of Science Hill to ask if the fire inspector had come by our suite yet for re-inspection. There was a candle in her room that she had forgotten to put away and wanted to know if it wasn’t too late for her to come down the Hill and hide it. When I told her that I was in our suite and offered to hide it for her, she refused, insisting that it was no trouble for her to quickly come down, take care of the candle and then go back up, not wanting to inconvenience me for even the five steps between my room and hers.

I can’t picture Michele without a smile on her face, and it was that infectious enthusiasm for everything she did that got me excited about things to which I otherwise never would have given a second thought: hockey games, days when the dining hall had especially delicious coffee, and new theories about the route of human migration. Michele, you will always be an inspiration to me, and I will forever miss your beautiful spirit and smile.

—Lana Verkuil

***

In the moment, Michele inspired with quiet gusto. Michele tore apart the last excuse I had for not being a runner with one gentle suggestion. The way she looked through a telescope taught you the difference between studying science and being a scientist. She delivered to many the message that even granola should be consumed in moderation. I still find myself turning to her to understand what it means to fill a moment with passion.

But the Michele I think of most often was born of years, a layering of experience, sound and gesture. She is a series of smiles, furrowed problem set brows, gentle sips of coffee, a brisk pace, a fine Frisbee arm.

I trace these layers back four years, to a Thanksgiving spent at Michele’s home on the Massachusetts coast. She always had a Frisbee, and her readiness to throw was unhindered by a strong wind that day. On the first downwind throw, the Frisbee touched ground and began rolling upright along the beach. For a quarter mile, it traced a path parallel to the ocean. Michele was the one to start chasing it. I followed, and together, we didn’t stop running until we all—Michele, me, and the Frisbee—hit the levee at the end of the beach.

To my friend, who always followed the things she held dear, ceaselessly, with warm determination and good humor: We carry you always. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends, who opened their hearts in sharing Michele with the world.

—Sarah Mich

***

If I had to choose only one person to graduate with, I would have chosen Michele. I count myself lucky to be able to say that she was one of my best friends at Yale, because I could not have asked for a better friend.

I was always amazed at how she dared to devote herself fully to the things she loved. Last year, she was arguably one of the most devoted members of the Yale Drop team. I remember how she bashfully admitted that she had been working almost non-stop on the project, even sleeping and showering on Science Hill during the last weeks of junior year. Yet even during these busiest moments, she always made time to visit me in a neighboring science building whenever I was having trouble, and to giggle over the awkward moments in our respective days.

While she was sincerely enthusiastic about her work, she was able to drop everything to support her friends when they needed her the most. Our coffee dates never had a time limit. Even when I would insist that she get back to her work, she would refuse:

“Rachel, please. You can go mope, or stay with me and stare into my beautiful face,” she would counter, batting her eyelashes and smiling at me jokingly.

Of course, I would always stay—I never could resist her charm and sincerity.

Michele, you were one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met. I wonder how I’ll make it through the rest of life without you.

­—Rachel Lee

***

Freshman year, Michele was one of many to me. One of many girls in L-dub Entryway B. One of many Saybrugians in Perspectives on Science. One of many people I knew by name but not by personality. But I could see she was beautiful, I could tell she was kind, and I knew she was smart. It was this third quality that allowed me to finally get to know her. Struggling to do a Perspectives p-set on the physics of heat transfer that was so far over my head I couldn’t even figure out anything to Google, my Entryway A friends and I had all but given up when one said he’d heard Michele was a physics whiz. We called her and she graciously offered to come over and help us—an act that I thought at the time was extremely generous, but one I’d come to learn was simply Michele. We sat on the floor, me copying down her calculations as she explained them, carrying on an easy conversation even though we’d never really spoken before. As we complained about Perspectives and discussed college life, I began to attach something deeper to the face that I already knew was beautiful, kind, and smart. It was also down-to-earth, passionate, and funny. It was a face I wouldn’t mind getting to know. I asked if she wanted to live with us the following year, and she said yes. Had I been better at heat transfer, would I ever have met Michele? Would I ever have learned that the beautiful face with the stunning long brown hair was home to an even more beautiful person? I’m so happy that my ineptitude led me to see that Michele wasn’t one of many: She was many wonderful things rolled into one.

—Beanie Meadow

***

When I first saw Michele, I was blown away by her beauty. It wasn’t until later, when we were suitemates and then friends, that I discovered the personality and quirks behind those eyes and that smile. When a priest asked us to think of the best adjective to describe her, my immediate thought was “genuine.” Michele was her own woman, one of those rare people who isn’t fazed by what others think. I also appreciated her open-mindedness. She wouldn’t tolerate bigotry of any kind, and around her I could always be myself.

Looking back on my time with Michele, I realize that my memories of her aren’t isolated events—as my suitemate, she was always there. Between her classes, lab, and other activities, she shared with us her massive collection of YouTube videos, got me hooked on both Firefly and Doctor Who, spent hours discussing and sharing music, comforted us through break-ups and other hard times, and talked about her hopes and goals.

Michele, thank you for being so awesome. I will never forget what you said to me, and how you comforted me, that morning at 4:00 a.m. when I came to you, crying and shattered. You always made me laugh over how conflicted you were about whether to go out or finish your work—that night when Sarah and I were already down the stairs heading out to BAR before you changed your mind and joined us particularly sticks out. I will miss our Summer Heights High jokes (who else will say “PUCK YOU” with the same vigor and levity?). I miss your presence, your smell, your laugh, and your smile. But to paraphrase from your favorite poem, you always strove, sought, and found, but never, ever yielded. You inspire me continuously. I love you, and I miss you.

—Alice Song

***

At the end of one hot evening in fall semester, Michele and I lay in the grass on Old Campus, where our suite had been annexed junior year. Security guards leaned on their bicycles by Phelps Gate, while freshmen tripped home holding hands or cell phones. A giant elm tree, its branches tipped with leaves still clinging to green, stood silhouetted against the apricot glow of our fourth-story window. Stretched on our backs in the cool bristles of grass, we stared up at the sky, free for once of its purple haze.

“Look at all the stars,” I murmured, gazing half-lidded at the speckles of light.

“Whoaaa! Is that Perseus?” Michele sat up, eyes wide with excitement, shaking her head so her silver earrings danced. She pointed somewhere in the blanket of blue, her fingers tracing the constellation as her voice wove a tale of oracles and adventures and hidden beauty. She untangled the sky with her trademark mixture of assurance and enthusiasm. I squinted at the blur of white dots, wishing—as I have so many times since—that I could have her depth of knowledge and still maintain such a sense of wonder.

I will miss our rainy day runs to East Rock, talking about our fears and crushes and dreams for the future, trading electropop and Bob Dylan bootlegs, and sharing cups of coffee at midnight. But most of all, I will miss her voice, brimming with that endless awe.

—Sarah Yager