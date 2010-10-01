Swede deal! Scandinavians invade Yale

The Class of 2014 may be a press darling for its quadruplets, but not so for its equally unprecedented inclusion of “quintuplets” linked by Nordic nationalities, and perhaps distant bloodlines. Collectively nicknamed the “Scandis,” these Danish, Finnish, and three Swedish freshmen in question—Sophie Alsheimer, TC ’14; Victor Bloch, BR ’14; Sofia Knutsson, JE ’14; Janne Salo, BR ’14; and Carl Sandberg, SM ’14—are conspicuous for their fair coloring, loud speech, worldly demeanor, and seeming inseparability.

Not since Ola Malm, TD ’10 four years ago had a Scandinavian matriculated at Yale College—let alone a spike of five in the same year. Through the Scandis’ saga, and that of fellow Yalies (who either claim their ancestry from or take an interest in these tiny yet influential nations), it’s clear that Yale has been depriving itself of a Scandinavian community and curriculum.

The drought of Scandinavians on campus is largely due to economic triggers beyond Yale’s grasp. As the prototypes for an extreme welfare state, all the Nordic countries draw in enough tax revenue to fully provide for their citizens’ education, including at the university level and above. In addition to covering tuition, the government awards stipends of a few hundred dollars per month, even to internationals who are baited by Scandinavia’s charm and generosity. However, the same cannot be said for natives who effectively forfeit a comprehensive scholarship, and a little extra, by studying abroad.

Sigridur Benediktsdottir, GRD ’05, an associate lecturer in the Economics Department, attested, “The cost of going to an American university is prohibitively high” for Icelandic denizens like herself. As a control on education consumption, Iceland’s equivalent agency to Sally Mae premises its loans for international study on the unavailability of a given program domestically. Because their income distribution is so uniform, there is little incentive for Icelandics—and Nordics in general—to stretch their wallets by venturing out for higher education. “Life back home is pretty damn good,” said Benediktsdottir with a knowing smirk.

For Sabina Mehmedovic, TC ’12, a Swedish sociology major whose family immigrated from Bosnia in the early 1990s, the barriers to her coming stateside were less financial than psychological. “There is no culture of ambition in Sweden,” mused Mehmedovic. “I don’t think it was ever a conscious goal to get into a top-notch school. There is a cultural expectation of not thinking too highly of yourself, which would make you seem unrealistic or competitive.”

Though originally from Norway, Ola Malm was immune to any such tendency toward provincialism. Through the United World Colleges network, he completed the last two years of high school in India, where it was the norm to apply abroad for higher education. Malm said he wasn’t deterred by the pull factor of the comfortable lifestyle Norway provides. Despite “growing awareness of the liberal arts model at high political levels” in Norway, their current system encourages sustained dabbling and thus “wasted” degrees (or none at all). Still, Malm acknowledged an interplay between his countrymen’s monetary reasons for staying put, and their mentality in preferring their domestic institutions to elite foreign ones: “The basis of Scandinavia’s education philosophy is that nobody should be left behind, or allowed to get too far ahead.”

Additionally, most of the Scandis in the freshman class were well-traveled before applying to Yale. As such, they didn’t fall prey to the misinformation that often comes with the prevailing insularity of their societies. Alsheimer (whose older brother is a graduate of Harvard) explained that “sabbaticals,” essentially gap-years (though they might last longer than a year) are customary in her native Sweden; hers was spent in Rome. For his part, Sandberg took advantage of a 15 month stint in the Swedish Armed Forces by training as an Arabic interpreter and, in the process, spending much of the past two years in the Middle East. Like Knutsson, Bloch waived a gap year but was the beneficiary of guidance counseling at an international school in Copenhagen.

During a jovial five-on-one interview held in the Vanderbilt courtyard, the Scandis interrupted each other unabashedly as they compared their remote impressions of Yale, based on the seamy likes of Gossip Girl, with the realities of their experience. Besides the liberal arts system, what impelled Sanberg to choose Yale rather than Oxford or Cambridge was its “vivid student body” and “incomparable” extracurricular opportunities. The alternative was Harvard for Bloch, who eventually opted for Yale, explaining, “The people here seemed more down-to-earth.”

When Bloch changed his tune slightly by voicing a disappointment with the frat parties (“Nothing like I’d seen in the movies!”), Salo chimed in that drinking for its own sake is virtually unheard of in Finland. This observation began a shift in the conversation, toward how Americans are sheltered by comparison. The Scandis took light-hearted potshots at American teenagers who cannot do their own laundry, rely on eating out, and were beholden to curfews as teenagers. Sandberg later reported that the homegrown Yalies have greeted him warmly and are generally knowledgeable about Sweden (although once he was asked about its Swiss watches).

As for negative stereotyping about Yale at home, the consensus among the Scandis was that their decision to study here isn’t stigmatized, nor especially revered. “A lot of Scandinavians have the perception of Ivy League schools as ridiculously expensive—which I suppose is somewhat justified, considering that our education is free—overly intellectual, and full of snobs,” said Alsheimer in an email. “Other than that, studying abroad, particularly at other European universities, is so common in Scandinavia that no one cares too much.” Knutsson said that many of her classmates discouraged her from applying—one reason being that the SAT is supposedly too hard for a foreigner. All three of the Swedes agreed that, where their pragmatic parents were concerned, a degree from the Swedish School of Economics (SSE) would have been more reassuring than one from Yale.

The same Yale Admissions officer who read over the Scandis’ applications, Rebekah Westphal, talked about Yale’s outreach efforts to Nordic countries in particular. Westphal denied there being any, since they are “not a regular part of our route.” (But in two weeks, she will be giving presentations in Stockholm and Malmö.) Westphal clarified that the simultaneous acceptance of five Scandinavians, compared to none over the three cycles prior “is not necessarily a trend here, but a fluctuation.” The overall trend noted by Westphal, not just in connection to Scandinavia, is that international applicants are shedding their concerns about the price and value of a Yale education.

Over the past decade, however there has been an opposing trend: While Yale has taken in more undergraduates from Scandinavia, it has also eliminated all formal programming related to that region.

Marianne Lyden, Program Director of the European Studies Council (ESC), rationalized that any cutbacks in Scandinavian-centered coursework have been a function of hiring patterns. “The activities and direction of the ESC always come from the faculty and their research interests,” said Lyden, who also stressed that funding is theoretically available to undergraduate groups for the sake of sponsoring lectures. Additionally, through the Directed Independent Language Study (DILS) program, Yalies have the option of picking up a Scandinavian language, provided a native speaker lives within range of campus and the student is willing to forgo credit. Under the ESC rubric itself, there is even a Yale Baltic Studies Program, yet no mention of Scandinavia by name.

From an office tucked behind Lyden’s, Brian Carter, GRAD ’74, PhD ’92, offered a comparatively geopolitical take on why Scandinavia has receded as a focal point for study. Whereas the history and political science departments “beefed up on Eastern Europe specialists” at the climax of the Cold War, Carter speculated, “Northern Europe took a relative backseat because Yale can’t be strong at everything.”

When Anders Winroth came to Yale for the 1998-99 academic year, he recalls there being a Bluebook heading for “Scandinavian Studies,” administered through the Department of German. An expert on medieval European history who teaches a seminar called “The Viking Age”, Winroth said, “Scandinavian history, literature, and culture have been disappearing from Yale’s curriculum over time, together with many other fields that are felt to be ‘minor,’ but Scandinavian studies share this kind of decline with other areas in the humanities.”

Winroth referred me to George Schoolfield, the eminence grise of Scandinavian Studies who retired in 1995, four years after the Swedish language was discontinued at Yale. The program was chronically underfunded during his 26 years of managing it, and, excepting a golden age in the mid-1980s, enrollment never stood at more than 20 students yearly. Moreover, the salaries for part-time Swedish instructors were “very disgraceful,” and he could hardly depend on the German Department for overhead support.

“Although the Yale administration is not at all interested in continuing with Scandinavian Studies, Sterling Memorial Library has been extremely generous in helping me with my own work,” said Schoolfield. Just last week, SML procured for him materials about 19th century Finnish photographer Signe Brander, and he expects another batch for a book he is due to publish about the great Finnish-Swedish novella writer Runar Schildt.

In contrast to the steady decline at Yale, Harvard’s offerings in Scandinavian studies are robust and even being expanded. Ursula Lindqvist was raised to be bilingual in Swedish and English, earned a PhD in comparative literature, and now serves as Preceptor of Scandinavian Studies at Harvard. Lindqvist attributed her department’s uniqueness in the Ivy League to several factors: Flagging pride among Scandinavian descendants; a budgetary effort “to make room for much-needed languages and programs”; and the welfare model’s being viewed as less fashionable than in the ’60s when “it was all the rage.”

Still, Lindqvist is intent on raising awareness through a “Nordic Studies Network,” has already inaugurated a “Scandinavian Languages Tutorial Program” akin to DILS, and maintains that Harvard “has never had a Scandinavian concentrator who’s regretted that choice.”

Owing to their small numbers and the absence of an institutional backbone, the Scandinavians who have come to Yale are dispersed among the graduate schools, typically pass through for a year or two, and are unknowns to one another. The Nordic Society at Yale has been defunct for the past half-year, with its current leader Tomas Aronsson, PhD ’12, out of the country for a research gig in Switzerland and his wedding. Its only presence on the web has it apologizing, mostly in Swedish, for being temporary.

Besides volunteering as a DILS tutor for Swedish (as he hopes to again next semester), Aronsson has organized commemorations for traditional holidays like the Mid-Summer Festival (for which he still has a maypole in his backyard) and St. Lucia’s Day just before Christmas. He’s also brought people into his home for samplings of Swedish delicacies like pickled herring.

For all of Aronsson’s efforts at centralization, the other Scandinavians who came out of the woodwork were happy to hear, yet unaware of them. “I honestly don’t know any Scandinavians here,” said Naomi Grunditz, MC ’11, who is from California but holds Swedish citizenship from her father. During her freshman and sophomore years, she and a Minnesotan friend obtained funding from the Morse Master’s Office to stage an authentic St. Lucia’s dinner, replete with a cooking demo beforehand and fake candles from Walgreen’s.

Nonetheless, lamented Grunditz, “Although we Scandinavians are certainly not a marginalized community, I was disappointed by the complete lack of resources here.” Ulrika Carlsson, a graduate student of philosophy, provided a contrast: She described herself as a “self-loathing Swede” who, rather than defaulting to her own kind, has fallen in with a “great network of merciful Israelis.”

Though just as clueless as Grunditz about the Nordic Society, the Scandis are enthusiastic about reenergizing it. They are working to charter an undergraduate organization, either the Nordic Appreciation Society (which risks confusion with eugenics advocacy, but is more geographically inclusive) or the Scandinavian Appreciation Society (the name on Facebook, but with an acronym that runs afoul of the sturdier South Asian Society).

Whatever their organization’s eventual title, the Scandis are eager to introduce Yalies to their traditions and connect with their compatriots sprinkled around the campus. One event that Alsheimer has in mind for whenever she gets homesick is a group run to IKEA. Although she’s delighted that their meatballs taste the same as in Sweden, she’s always annoyed that they don’t carry unsweetened cereal, which her mother is about to ship her.

Less jokingly, Sandberg offered assurances that he and the other Scandis are ready to assimilate into Yale, even if they stand out as beacons for the countries they’ve left behind: “We are building up a new community with our suitemates, fellow Scandinavians and other people around us. And in that way, Yale becomes our home.”