The CS50 circus

CS50 marketed itself as a circus, and in the beginning it delivered. At the start of lectures we were greeted by a DJ blasting a Top 40 mashup as we settled into the Law Auditorium. This then transitioned into a music video starring the Muppet version of David Malan, CS professor and head show runner. Suddenly, the video ended and human David Malan stood before us, unzipping his Harvard hoodie and wait, what is that underneath, it can’t be—it’s a Yale sweatshirt! The Auditorium erupted into thunderous applause. “This is CS50!” Malan said, a phrase that is repeated every class.

The circus of lectures continued this way for the first couple of weeks—green screens, a live demonstration of how to rip apart a phonebook, even a long Muppet diatribe on the horrors of vertical iPhone videos (is this class sponsored by the Muppets?). But by the end of the second week, it became less endearing. I was not entertained at all by the long clip from A Christmas Story that we watched, intended to introduce the concept of ciphers but which ended up being more distracting than helpful. The giant sheet cakes which once greeted us at the end of lectures suddenly disappeared. The DJ, however, is still there, now with long hair and sporting black sunglasses indoors. Are you an undergraduate? Is this some cruel PhD requirement required at Harvard? Is this your day job? While he drums on his beat-pad for the first five minutes of class, I moan to my friends, “Can we learnnnnnnnnnnn now?”

I dropped CS50 during the fourth week of classes. It promised to engage students and teach them computer science in an approachable manner, but, four weeks in, lecture attendance had dropped drastically and my friends and I were struggling to keep up with the fast-paced syllabus. I felt that from the start, the course had misrepresented itself through marketing. With Facebook events and minimalist posters plastered around campus, the CS50 marketing campaign has been like none other at Yale. The course is presented as approachable, fun, and highly practical. And given that 510 of us, more than any other course at Yale, happily clicked it into our course schedules, we ate it up.

Friends of mine at Harvard described the course to me as a “cult,” and it certainly has the features of one. Since partaking in mutual suffering makes hours and hours of debugging a little less painful, there is a strong culture of coding together, and even a shared lexicon. Ask any student their opinion on Zamyla and you’re sure to get a polarized response. I’ve even walked through dining halls and heard people exclaiming, “I love Zamyla!” and “I hate Zamyla…” (Zamyla is the Harvard student prominently featured in many of the walkthrough videos for each problem set). But, to be honest, my problem with the course wasn’t the cult label.

Bells and whistles aside, the course quickly revealed itself as a standard CS course, except even less effective because of its focus on being fun and Muppet-filled. The statistic that 73 percent of students enter the course without any CS experience is continually quoted and lauded. I am one of the 27 percent who took a CS class before this one, AP Comp Sci in high school. I didn’t expect this little background to be of much use, but I was shocked at the speed with which the difficulty of the problem sets escalated. By week three, we were learning concepts covered in CS223, and not in some magic Muppet way either—in the standard, p-set way of putting hours and hours into code until it finally compiles and runs. The amount of work isn’t inherently a problem—there’s a level of satisfaction in working hard and feeling proud of your results—but it should have been made crystal clear from the start. Additionally, for at least a handful of friends and me, it was unclear in the beginning that the class would be live-streamed to a Yale auditorium as it was taught live in a Harvard auditorium. Should we be so blindly eager to accept the idea of taking a class that was outsourced to us?

There is tremendous value in student engagement. CS50 is aware of that and earnestly tries to engage students, but its gimmicks should not be taken as examples of successful integration of technology in the classroom. Look to the fact that only a couple of weeks into the semester, the course could barely fill a few rows in the Law Auditorium. Students forewent going to lecture and opted to watch the course from the comfort of their beds instead, or skipped lectures altogether. After all, when half your lecture is just watching Ralphie decode a message about Ovaltine in A Christmas Story, you start to question the importance of attendance.

As someone very much interested in education and teaching models, I see this as a failure. I think of the best classes I have taken so far at Yale—modest but compelling lectures with simple PowerPoint slides, intimate and spirited round-table discussions, math professors telling knock-knock jokes as a reprieve in a 75-minute class. Technology should not and cannot supplant the authenticity, simplicity, and very humanity of the most beloved Yale classes. There is a time and place for technology to be integrated into classrooms, but CS50 has taken a thoughtless and cheap approach to it.

The strongest affirmation I will give CS50 is its entourage of undergraduate TAs. If Yale takes anything away from this CS50 experiment, it should be that undergraduate TAs did the bulk of the teaching, and were great at it. When I slumped to the help session in Commons at 9 p.m. on a Tuesday night, disheartened by how little progress I had been able to make on that week’s problem set, the TAs guided me patiently without giving away answers, while fielding questions from a dozen other students. I remember being hesitant at the idea of a sophomore trying to teach me code, but it was a really refreshing way to learn from my peers.

I understand the appeal of CS50—computer science is a traditionally hard field of study and CS50 broke down that fear barrier. But it needs to do more than that. In order to be successful at Yale, CS50 needs to move past the glitzy technology-infused lectures, past the long Muppet diatribes, and for the love of God PAST THE DJ. What we need from the course is more of the human interaction seen at TA study sessions and less of the marketing ploys that focused on drawing us in with empty promises. And also, maybe, more cake.