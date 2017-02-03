Film: 20th Century Women

I would like to begin my review of 20th Century Women at its high point: the end credits. They came as a relief, not only because they signaled the end of my being held hostage by this mediocre film, but also because they revealed the name of the writer and director, Mike Mills, and Mike Mills—as I suspected—was a man.

After about ten minutes, I was sure that 20th Century Women couldn’t have been written by an actual woman. The film is described on IMDb as, “[t]he story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California in the late 1970s,” but, other than the era and location, the movie does not live up to this description. The foremost qualification of fulfilling this would be having genuine female characters, and here, it already misses the mark. While the two main men, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) and William (Billy Crudup), were fairly realistic, the three female characters, Dorothea (Annette Bening), Julie (Elle Fanning), and Abbie (Greta Gerwig), had their character arcs replaced with character scatterplots. They jumped from playing one stereotype to another so often and so abruptly that it was difficult to see them as characters with a life story to tell. There was Abbie as the shrewish feminazi who discusses menstruation at the dinner table; Julie as the too-good-for-feminism skeptic; and then suddenly Abbie again, chastising Julie for emasculating Jamie by not having sex with him, with no explanation for her change of perspective. The failure of male writers/directors to create lifelike female characters is certainly not a new phenomenon, but, given the title, one might expect better.

This complete lack of coherent female characters was in keeping with what seemed to be the M.O. of the movie: let’s not tell a story. At times there were scenes, like one in which Dorothea and William come to understand the power of the music that Jamie loves, that reignited my hope that there would finally be something meaningful presented—but none of it ever built into a coherent arc.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of this movie was that it could have been so much more. I expected it to be a movie about women in a turbulent era, their lives and their stories, but instead it presented female caricatures and was far more a coming-of-age story about Jamie than it was about the three women. While it tried to piece feminism into the process and chose excellent, pertinent, powerful excerpts from feminist essays that were spoken over the action in sections, it did not extend into the action of the movie or seem to make very much of an impact on the lives of any of the characters, and presumably had little influence on Mike Mills’ writing process.

If you’re looking for some redeeming aspect, the acting (despite the writing) was wonderful, the movie was aesthetically pleasing enough to (almost) warrant a viewing, and there were beautiful moments that seemed like they might lead to something profound. They didn’t, but hey, if you can deal with that roller coaster ride of disappointment, give it a shot.