It is no coincidence that the YSoA symposium “Is Drawing Dead?” (Feb. 9-11) coincided with its ongoing exhibition, “Massimo Scolari: The Representation of Architecture, 1967-2012.” This exhibition, which runs through May 4, succeeds in physically communicating the need for drawing in the architectural process; the layout of the gallery, which moves from sketches to structures, emphasizes drawing’s importance as the foundation for design. This exhibition is worthwhile even for the architecture novice because Scolari, the Davenport Visiting Professor at the SoA, is a jack-of-all-trades. Watercolors sit next to carved models, demonstrating the power of a single design to span multiple media.

The central fixture, Scolari’s “Wings,” is composed of two wooden triangles joined at a roughly 90-degree angle, opening skyward. It appears throughout the central part of the exhibition in different forms. First, it is modeled on paper from a variety of angles. Then, it is photographed between two traditional Italian buildings, literally flying above that which came before it. Finally, looking up, there it is: The physical structure suspended overhead. Before one’s eyes, “Wings” transforms, rising through each art form, from concept to iteration to physical reality. With the help of “Wings,” “Massimo Scolari: The Representation of Architecture, 1967-2012” soars.