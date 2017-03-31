Music: 50 Song Memoir, The Magnetic Fields

(Note—what I’ll be reviewing is not the full two-and-a-half hour album, but the 16-song sample available on Spotify. This is terrible practice for a critic, but I’m a broke college student who already pays for Spotify Premium and I’m certainly not going to pay another $9.99 a month for Apple Music, or drop $35.99 on the 5-disc CD. So partial, prejudiced, and ignorant is what you’re going to get.)

The Magnetic Fields are a weird band. Structurally, compositionally, musically, thematically–nothing about the project has ever been typical. A quasi-orchestral 14-person collective that nonetheless centers around one man (the inimitably sardonic songwriter Stephin Merritt, once called “the most depressed man in rock” by Husker Du’s Bob Mould), the group takes its name from Andre Breton’s surrealist novel Les Champs magnétiques. Their work spans genre from gospel to synth pop. All of their albums are concept albums. The accordion player is Lemony Snicket.

But a band that could easily be lost in its own strangeness—its own carefully cultivated quirk—is saved by a habit of producing art that is genuinely emotionally resonant. 69 Love Songs, the band’s late-nineties magnum opus, is exactly what it sounds like: 69 (!!) hauntingly beautiful songs about love, sometimes mournful, sometimes satirical, ranging from simple acoustic melodies like “Asleep and Dreaming” to buzzy pieces of abstract audio art like “Experimental Music Love”. It’s an album I was raised on by my post-ironic Gen X parents, and these days, it’s the album I always return to when I’m feeling heartbroken.

Now, with 50 Song Memoir, the band has returned to the multi-disc epic after almost two decades of more standard-length releases. Once again, the album is exactly what it sounds like: 50 songs correlating to the 50 years of Merritt’s life, each in some way autobiographical.

It’s a project that could easily veer into the self-indulgent, but doesn’t: the album is as interested in time and place as in personal experience, preventing any sense of myopia. Many of the songs explicitly reference the music of the period, such as “‘81: How to Play the Synthesizer,” which unsurprisingly employs a lot of synthesizer in a matter-of-fact new wave track full of nihilist instructions like “Modulate the pulse width / nobody will care.” More somberly, the AIDS crisis looms large in the background of songs like “92: Weird Diseases,” which lists all the diseases Merritt (who is gay) has experienced, AIDS significantly absent and hauntingly spectral.

The album hits the tongue-in-cheek bleak tone the Magnetic Fields do so well, with no shortage of wry, dark humor. In “‘68: A Cat Called Dionysus,” Merritt mournfully recounts his unrequited love for a childhood pet who “hated me / cause I loved him” over a jangly, layered melody. “‘74: No” is gospel as sung by an atheist, using the choral backing and strummy guitar of the genre to support lyrics like “Is there a man in heaven looking out for you? / Is there a place dead loved ones go? / Is there a source of wisdom that will see you through? / Will there be peace in our time? / No.” The irony of the absurd cynicism comes when you realize that, in 1974, Merritt was nine years old.

“‘13: Big Enough for Both of Us” shows that love ballads and dick jokes aren’t necessarily incompatible: the song contains smirk-worthy lines like “First time I saw you, I could feel a stir / Down in my special body part / I would like you to take it in your hand / But please be careful, it’s my heart,” but the somber minor-key melody and resignation in Merritt’s gravelly bass voice can just as easily sell line such as “Maybe you’d learn to like just being loved / Even learn to love me in some way.” It’s the only conventional love song out of the 16 I sampled, perhaps understandably for an artist that might very well be love-songed out. There are, however, numerous odes to locations which are no less tender—”’01: Have You Seen It in the Snow” is the love song to New York City that anyone who’s lived there wants to write, while “02: Be True to Your Bar” honors the sacred yet underappreciated relationship between an artist and the places they work.

Ultimately, 50 Song Memoir is all the better for focusing on the small moments found in everyday life rather than quote-unquote “milestones.” It feels reflective without being inaccessible; it also represents a new direction for a songwriter who revels in the literary. Merritt’s earlier work features narrative in spades, but always driven by invented characters—few of his songs have been personal, until now. The album is compositionally experimental as well, full of complex layers of harmony and cacophony. One can almost picture the garage full of instruments that must’ve been used to achieve the album’s sound: perhaps a banjo leans precariously against an autoharp, while an accordion tumbles from the top of a pile of synthesizers. Overall, it’s heartening that the Magnetic Fields are still experimenting and pushing their sound to new places, even after more than a quarter-century of making music.

So does 50 Song Memoir dethrone 69 Love Songs as the definitive Magnetic Fields album? From what I’ve heard, no. None of the songs I sampled quite reached the perfect, emotive, effortless heights of the best offerings from the latter. But I freely admit that this might be a function of my excessive familiarity with and affection for Love Songs, while I’ve yet to settle into Memoir. We’ll see which songs I keep returning to, and which ones grow on me–an album as sprawling and ambitious as this one takes some time to get to know. Regardless, 50 Song Memoir is a triumph, the kind of release that it’s hard to imagine any other band attempting, much less succeeding at. It’s the best album the Magnetic Fields have released in this millennium, and whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious newbie, it’s absolutely worth a listen.