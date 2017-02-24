Music: Memories Are Now

In Memories Are Now, Jesca Hoop explores memory, loss, and fear. The album—Hoop’s first since her career-changing collaboration with Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam—has a lot to say, if you’ll stay to listen. The songs are certainly substantial, with Hoop’s haunting harmonies, experimental rhythm, and constant vacillation in tone between intimacy and confrontation. The songs touch upon many of the fears we’re all experiencing at this moment in history: loss of control, betrayal, the hypnotic power of media, and the pervading sense of anxiety. Still, the album warrants a disclaimer: even at its best, Jesca Hoop’s music may not be your thing. There’s a spiritual quality to some of her songs that might make you think of tarot cards or dimly lit tea shops. All I can ask is that you try to see past that and give Memories Are Now the multiple listens it deserves.

Hoop’s sound is fairly minimalistic, and the songs on Memories can run as long as six minutes. If you’re listening to Hoop for the first time, start with the more accessible songs on the album: “Simon Says,” for example, is a surprisingly cheerful take on humankind’s loss of autonomy with sunny, almost sing-along-worthy vocals floating above the layered guitars. From there, listen to the lovely “Pegasi,” a song sweet enough to bring tears to your eyes, or the title track, with its rich harmonies and driving bass line. If you’re with Hoop at that point, give the full album a try.

Two related themes prevail throughout Memories Are Now: one is the struggle between man and machine, and the other, appropriately, is memory. The song “Animal Kingdom Chaotic” is explicitly the former, with lyrics like “Humankind wiped out by rising drones” and “You know you want to take back control.” “Simon Says” is similarly explicit, with the lyric “We’re hypnotized by TV sets.” Even “The Lost Sky,” which is ostensibly about lost love, includes the phrase “the bitter burden of a signal run cold.” The album’s anxiety about technology offers valuable context for the stripped down sound of the album. Aside from the occasional distortions, the album’s sound is pretty acoustic. Hoop’s voice is the most prominent figure throughout the album, suggesting the value she places on the human.

As for the theme of memory, the past is constantly present, though Hoop’s relationship to the past changes from song to song. The title track, with its repeated “Let’s get up, get on, get moving,” is concerned with overcoming memory. Meanwhile, “Songs of Old” suggests a desire to enter and inhabit the history of music. The song repeats the image of entering old spaces through weathered doors, and cries “Empires are made this way / singing the rock of ages.” Still, there remains an ambivalent relationship to the past, with lyrics like “though this gold is marred by red.” Meanwhile, “The Lost Sky” reveals the feeling of betrayal that can come from reflecting on a happier time, with its chorus: “And when we said the words ‘I love you’ / I said them ’cause they are true / Why would you say those words to me / if you could not follow through?” The album also builds its own sense of memory through repeated motifs. Mentions of doors, dark stars, and fire permeate the record. By revisiting certain ideas, images, and sounds, Hoop creates a sense that the album is itself a reserve of memories from which to draw. “Unsaid” remembers the droning, rocking feeling of “The Lost Sky.” The final song, “The Coming,” remembers both the Christian themes and the understated, halting feeling of “Songs of Old.” The album both examines and demonstrates the act of remembering.

Embedded in both of these themes is a frustrated sense of failed communication. The songs reverberate with images of lost love and forgotten words (after all, one of the songs is even called “Unsaid”). Still, the intimacy of the songs—the melancholy tone, the understated orchestration, the emotionally direct lyrics—allows the possibility that some connection might be found between the music and the listener. The album is successful in that respect; if you can listen to a song as moving as “Pegasi” without feeling a thing, you are impressively indifferent.

Memories is certainly timely. While the first song, the title track, offers some hope, suggesting that we can move on from difficult times through hard work, it is the last song, “The Coming,” that truly resonates in this moment of civil and political unrest, ending the album on a note of confusion and fear. The song begins, “Jesus turned in his crown of thorns today and announced to the Earth and the heavens the end of his reign / He took a seat next to the Devil and said, ‘I need a new name.'” It then goes on to talk about losing religion and losing hope with lyrics like, “And I can’t turn a blind eye to centuries of conflict and wrongdoing in His name.” It’s the longest song on the album, and Hoop’s vocals ring out over a slow, distorted, resounding guitar. The bareness of the song brings out the eerie quality of Hoop’s poetry. While the vocals get more vehement over the course of the song, and the guitar starts to come through stronger towards the end, the song remains chillingly sparse throughout. The album ends with the lyric “And the Coming never came.” While ultimately the album declines to offer hope, it may offer some catharsis.

In the end, Memories Are Now is a compelling album, but one that you might feel nervous about recommending to a friend. It doesn’t have the cheerful or hopeful quality of Jesca Hoop and Sam Beam’s Love Letter for Fire, which begins unabashedly with the lyric, “Welcome to feeling happy.” On the other hand, it is the most accessible of Hoop’s solo albums, the rest of which are even more esoteric and restrained. Many of the songs on Memories carry a kind of stripped-down, poignant beauty, and some of the lyrics are downright haunting. It’s definitely a better album for feeling melancholy in your room than for blasting at a party or while you’re working out. So set aside forty minutes, get some tissues out, and give Memories Are Now a listen.