TV: Terrace House

American reality TV is known for its “guilty pleasure” reputation: networks like Bravo, E!, and TLC draw in millions of viewers with housewives, Kardashians, and pageant moms. There is no doubt that drama sells. However, a modest Japanese reality show called Terrace House, distributed worldwide by Netflix, is challenging this status quo.

Terrace House, which first aired in 2012, depicts the everyday lives and interactions of six young adults who live together. It really is as simple as that. Each season begins with three boys and three girls who have never met moving into a luxury home and going about their daily lives. While romantic relationships are frequent and account for a significant portion of storylines, they are not explicitly central to the show. Participants’ career developments, hobbies, and uneventful trips to the grocery store also occupy much of each 30-minute episode. While parallels to MTV’s Real World are evident, there is no overlooking the stark contrast between its drama-packed content and Terrace House’s respectful, down-to-earth appeal.

In addition to documenting the lives of the housemates, Terrace House features a group of six entertainers who watch and make hilarious comments throughout each episode. They characterize and sympathize with the participants just as at-home audiences do, reenacting funny moments and excitedly predicting what’s to come. The balance between the often slow and simple storylines in the house and the sharp humor the entertainers derive from them make for a unique experience. Viewers feel as though they are watching the show with their funniest friends and thus become further invested in the housemates’ lives.

The commentators also provide an important degree of consistency, since participants come and go throughout the season. When housemates leave, they’re replaced, bringing in people who offer new lifestyles and potential romance. During the first season available on Netflix, Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the City, a total of 17 housemates join and leave the show. The longest stay lasts 36 episodes; the shortest last only eight. This turnover provides an ideal mix of old and new to sustain the show’s entertainment value for several months.

A new season called Terrace House: Aloha State, set in Hawaii, premiered this January. Cast members have so far included a musician, a carpenter, a sales woman, and an aspiring actor. All fluent in Japanese (which remains the show’s primary language), participants come from both Japan and the United States, appealing to Terrace House’s growing international audience. In spite of some noticeable cultural differences between the newest season and the previous two, which were both set in Japan, the show maintains a genuine simplistic charm that offers audiences of all backgrounds a comedic and wholesome glimpse into the lives of others around the world.

The entire season of Terrace House: Boys and Girls in the City and the first eight episodes of Terrace House: Aloha State are currently available to stream on Netflix.