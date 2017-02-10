BETA

Special Issue: V-Day

Worst places to run into a former flame

By / February 10, 2017 / 0

  1. Saint Thomas More, The Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University (free beer at the super bowl party tho)
  2. The Women’s Table
  3. Your freshman entryway, which is also their freshman entryway
  4. Branford Dining Hall
  5. At HalloWoad’s, two years after they’ve graduated
  6. A vestibule (two doors but somehow no escape)
  7. Bees ’n’ Cheer
  8. While said former flame is talking to another former flame :/
  9. Improvisational comedy show (theirs)
  10. First day of gut poli sci section
  11. Saint Thomas More, The Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University, wrist-deep in cheese doodles (free cheese doodles tho)
  12. Shabbat
  13. SigEp Composite

– Sarah Holder & Claire Goldsmith

