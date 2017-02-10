Worst places to run into a former flame

- Saint Thomas More, The Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University (free beer at the super bowl party tho)
- The Women’s Table
- Your freshman entryway, which is also their freshman entryway
- Branford Dining Hall
- At HalloWoad’s, two years after they’ve graduated
- A vestibule (two doors but somehow no escape)
- Bees ’n’ Cheer
- While said former flame is talking to another former flame :/
- Improvisational comedy show (theirs)
- First day of gut poli sci section
- Saint Thomas More, The Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University, wrist-deep in cheese doodles (free cheese doodles tho)
- Shabbat
- SigEp Composite
– Sarah Holder & Claire Goldsmith