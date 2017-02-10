Worst places to run into a former flame

Saint Thomas More, The Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University (free beer at the super bowl party tho)

The Women’s Table

Your freshman entryway, which is also their freshman entryway

Branford Dining Hall

At HalloWoad’s, two years after they’ve graduated

A vestibule (two doors but somehow no escape)

Bees ’n’ Cheer

While said former flame is talking to another former flame :/

Improvisational comedy show (theirs)

First day of gut poli sci section

Saint Thomas More, The Catholic Chapel & Center at Yale University, wrist-deep in cheese doodles (free cheese doodles tho)

Shabbat