Herald Volume LXIII Issue 5

Greetings,

When I started L1 Turkish last semester, I wanted to see if only studying Latin and Ancient Greek the past 10 years had killed that part of my brain used for still-living languages. Unfortunately, I found that old dogs indeed cannot learn new tricks. One Saturday, our professor arranged for us to visit the YUAG so that we could practice describing the paintings in Turkish. While the bright-eyed freshmen in my class were using complex sentences, I would point at a van Gogh and stutter, “Pembe çiçekler.” Or, “Pink flowers.”

Although my Turkish did not improve much from looking at paintings, Eve Sneider, MC ’19, details the more successful experience of students from the Yale Nursing School. Utilizing a set of innovative interdisciplinary programs, the school rethinks how nursing should be taught. First years are required to learn to diagnose patients by describing paintings at the Yale Center for British Art and playing with body sounds at the Yale School of Music, among other collaborative initiatives. This approach trains human understanding: important, given that nurses are often patients’ first point of contact.

We have a range of perspectives to match the nursing curriculum in the rest of this issue. Read along in Reviews as Clara Olshansky, MC ’18, praises Jesca Hoop’s newest album, while in Features Sonia Gadre, SY ’20, reflects on being a Kentuckian at Yale. Or go upstairs at Toads with Rachel Calnek-Sugin, SM ’19, in Culture to find out the truth behind the weekly emails that somehow end up in your spam folder.

We at the Herald may not be able to teach you how to save lives, but we can all use a different perspective now and again (or so my liberal arts education would suggest).

See you when I see you,

Luke Chang

Culture Editor