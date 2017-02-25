FILM: A Cure for Wellness

I’m thinking of director Gore Verbinski’s (of The Ring and Pirates of the Caribbean fame) new movie A Cure for Wellness not so much as a cohesive film, but as a collection of well-curated obsessions. Throughout the film’s twisting plot, the same notes are played over and over again, perhaps to the film’s credit. However, the film’s scatterbrained plot finds strength in the way it creates the impression of unfolding as neatly as a puzzle. The film follows its hero, Lockhart–a despicable fratty-post-grad corporate jackass played masterfully by Dane DeHaan–on a mission to storm into a wellness clinic in the Swiss Alps, guns blazing, and extract his company’s rogue CEO. While there, he’s quickly embroiled in the strange, cultish world of the clinic, particularly as it becomes clear that the events transpiring in front of him bear an eerie resemblance to a local tale about the property the clinic is built on. The story, as we first hear it, goes that angry peasants once burned down their baron’s castle as punishment for the incestuous sin of marrying his sister (all their anger is directed at the baron–his sister’s consent is not mentioned at all for the first two hours of the film). As the story progresses, both stories develop–the one of the old world and the one of the modern day. The parallel is deliciously satisfying, mostly because we learn about each story at the same pace, and details from each inform the other.

I want to be careful to emphasize that A Cure for Wellness creates the impression of unfolding neatly, and not the reality of it. I realized soon after the film ended that most mysteries of the story didn’t end up being at all as fastidiously tied up as I had originally thought, or even explained at all. In addition, a lot of Lockhart’s behavior makes no sense–he bounces frantically between being taken in by the clinic’s shtick and seeing right through it with almost no explanation.

Still, the film manages to find at least the echo of solid footing through its aesthetic consistencies. It has an admirably unvarying color palette that never feels boring or ugly, despite all the sickly greens and whites. Every shot deals in delightfully contrasting blocks of dark and bright space, of shadow and light. It reminded me of an old black and white noir film, a genre famous for its unabashed infatuation with dramatic lighting.

Ironically, the film also achieves an impression of consistency through its commitment to fragmentation. A Cure for Wellness uses every method you can possibly imagine to isolate different pieces of the human body. Scene after scene gives us new ways to make normal human anatomy look less like the manifestation of a person and more like a rough, mismatched collection of body parts, jumbled and disjointed. We’re given distorted views of parts of people through mirrors, gallons of water, magnifying glasses, fog, murky glass tanks, masks, and even those metal things dentists use to stretch your mouth open when you’re getting teeth pulled. The effect of all this movie magic is to make everyone in the film feel foreign, strange, inhuman–ideal for Verbinksi’s disturbing, semi-scary thriller.

A Cure for Wellness hits its audience with a lot of unnecessary shock factor. There’s a pretty disturbing sexual assault scene towards the end of the film that, much like the movie itself, felt a lot longer than was perhaps strictly necessary. By the conclusion of the second hour of this 146-minute film, you will almost certainly be checking your watch. If you don’t have that kind of time, miss it. Still, if you get the chance, A Cure for Wellness isn’t a bad a film–it’s just not spectacularly good, either.