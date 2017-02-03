Incoming/Outgoing and Upcoming Schedule

Upcoming Schedule:

Just Add Water presents: We’re Back

Friday

9:30 p.m.

Calhoun Cabaret

Mixed Company presents: Snow Job

Saturday

7:00 p.m.

SSS 114

10th Annual Run for Refugees 5K

Sunday

10:00 p.m.

Wilbur Cross High School

Apartheid Divestment Panel

Thursday

LC 101

6:00 p.m.

Incoming/Outgoing

Incoming:

Dave and Busters – Pop icons Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent their first date at the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese, reminding us that video games and cheap pizza can be fun even after one turns 13.

Outgoing:

Filibusters – Senate Republicans consider scrapping important legislative tool in order to confirm SCOTUS nominee who founded a “Fascism Forever Club” in high school.