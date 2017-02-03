Incoming/Outgoing and Upcoming Schedule

Upcoming Schedule:
Just Add Water presents: We’re Back
Friday
9:30 p.m.
Calhoun Cabaret
Mixed Company presents: Snow Job
Saturday
7:00 p.m.
SSS 114
10th Annual Run for Refugees 5K
Sunday
10:00 p.m.
Wilbur Cross High School
Apartheid Divestment Panel
Thursday
LC 101
6:00 p.m.
Incoming/Outgoing
Incoming:
Dave and Busters – Pop icons Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spent their first date at the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese, reminding us that video games and cheap pizza can be fun even after one turns 13.
Outgoing:
Filibusters – Senate Republicans consider scrapping important legislative tool in order to confirm SCOTUS nominee who founded a “Fascism Forever Club” in high school.