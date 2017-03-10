Index 3/10: Spring Break

$1 billion – amount spent on spring break by American college students.

$1 billion – 1/12 of the cost of Trump’s wall. Adios, Cancun! SAD!!

32 – percent of the Yale student body who will have to recover from mono, strep, and acute meme addiction during spring break.

184 – tears shed over that last midterm paper you need to write before you get your freedom back.

0.184 – average blood alcohol concentration of Chad, president of the Alpha Moon Sigma Zeus chapter at the University of Chappaqua, while partying in Miami with the boys.

2 – number of sunburns Handsome Dan will get while tanning on the beach in the Dominican Republic.

Sources:

$1 billion – Alternet “9 disturbing facts about the Crazy Economics of Spring Break”

$1 billion – Breitbart.com

32 – I did the math

184 – Private source

0.184 – According to Chad’s brother, Connor, who also said the trip was “lit” before puking on his pink inflatable flamingo

2 – According to Handsome Dan’s caretaker who is fed up because his royal highness is allergic to sunscreen