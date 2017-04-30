Narrative love

this is not a movie I had always believed

love was extraordinary until I met George and Martha

this is not supposed to sound like a cliché

it makes me think

such things are possible

soul mates I am talking about

George and Martha sit by the fireside

reading a book about art

studying a different language

Spanish perhaps

I am somewhere in the picture

next to the fire maybe

I am the fire who am I kidding

I am not the fire I am just watching

the fire somewhere on a couch

somewhere in close proximity

to a cat who returns the ball

to George and Martha you know

of course their real names are not

George and Martha

but what kind of poet uses real names

to describe real people

real emotions I have never felt

love or drinking from the same cup

I consider George and Martha family

parents who are not my parents

I want to ask them to adopt me

so I can stay here all the time

by the fireside

in the fireside

near the burning fire

but there is something outside of family

that requires politesse

something that makes this familiarity

more civil than

my family I want to know

if my family hate is closer

to the idea of love I am used to

my mother’s snarly white teeth

did you know we children are supposed

to come into the world knowing

being called fat is the same

as I love you the same

as come over here and hug me you the same

who came out of my body the same

slaps over the face feel just like caresses

I do not know how to speak Spanish

I only know French which is pretty useless

compared to Spanish I want to know

if I have to be useful to find love I am trying

to understand where things are going wrong

for me everything about this feels so right

I want to know why

I keep writing about my family

I want to know why this poem

cannot be about my family

is this not family this poem

is George and Martha this poem

is not anything at all this poem

is me and the things I want to know

about me and the things I want to have

for me I want to ask George and Martha

if I can stay here forever

can I stay here

forever?

there are ladybugs in the corners of the room

I stayed in last night a ladybug fell into

my cup of water and tried to paddle out

I fell asleep it was still paddling

when I woke up I didn’t want it

to paddle forever

so I flushed it down the toilet now

it will be dead forever

or paddling down the drain forever

if I stay here forever

please take me back

when I was still running in circles and laughing my head off

and mom and dad were still laughing their heads off

together I go back where the laughing and heads

just are not there anymore

how sad it is to have to associate bad memory

with a place dissociated with a good memory

game we used to play in hotel rooms

read George and Martha George and Martha

was a book about hippopotamuses I cannot remember

if they go to the bathroom do they

flush the toilet do they

melt do they

die when they sit by the fireside

and all the water they are swimming in

evaporates what is left