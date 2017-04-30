Narrative love

this is not a movie I had always believed
love was extraordinary until I met George and Martha
this is not supposed to sound like a cliché
it makes me think
such things are possible
soul mates I am talking about
George and Martha sit by the fireside
reading a book about art
studying a different language
Spanish perhaps
I am somewhere in the picture
next to the fire maybe
I am the fire who am I kidding
I am not the fire I am just watching
the fire somewhere on a couch
somewhere in close proximity
to a cat who returns the ball
to George and Martha you know
of course their real names are not
George and Martha
but what kind of poet uses real names
to describe real people
real emotions I have never felt
love or drinking from the same cup
I consider George and Martha family
parents who are not my parents
I want to ask them to adopt me
so I can stay here all the time
by the fireside
in the fireside
near the burning fire
but there is something outside of family
that requires politesse
something that makes this familiarity
more civil than
my family I want to know
if my family hate is closer
to the idea of love I am used to
my mother’s snarly white teeth
did you know we children are supposed
to come into the world knowing
being called fat is the same
as I love you the same
as come over here and hug me you the same
who came out of my body the same
slaps over the face feel just like caresses
I do not know how to speak Spanish
I only know French which is pretty useless
compared to Spanish I want to know
if I have to be useful to find love I am trying
to understand where things are going wrong
for me everything about this feels so right
I want to know why
I keep writing about my family
I want to know why this poem
cannot be about my family
is this not family this poem
is George and Martha this poem
is not anything at all this poem
is me and the things I want to know
about me and the things I want to have
for me I want to ask George and Martha
if I can stay here forever
can I stay here
forever?
there are ladybugs in the corners of the room
I stayed in last night a ladybug fell into
my cup of water and tried to paddle out
I fell asleep it was still paddling
when I woke up I didn’t want it
to paddle forever
so I flushed it down the toilet now
it will be dead forever
or paddling down the drain forever
if I stay here forever
please take me back
when I was still running in circles and laughing my head off
and mom and dad were still laughing their heads off
together I go back where the laughing and heads
just are not there anymore
how sad it is to have to associate bad memory
with a place dissociated with a good memory
game we used to play in hotel rooms
read George and Martha George and Martha
was a book about hippopotamuses I cannot remember
if they go to the bathroom do they
flush the toilet do they
melt do they
die when they sit by the fireside
and all the water they are swimming in
evaporates what is left