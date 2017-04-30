Dystrophy (KC): A poem

Dystrophy (KC)



this she said from the other side

of the room full of afternoon

sun, her hand over

her eyes like a makeshift visor—as if

morning still burned

the windows off

the eastern-facing wall



“look,



imagine if the dawn

were always breaking

behind someone or something,

and what you saw from the front

was the thing, undoubtedly

the thing, but brimming,

uncontainable; there’d be a glow,

an aura, so to speak—

a halo

blurring where the body ends”



her glass not where

she thought it was

she reached, ultimately,

for nothing



“it’s hard to think of

everything

as holy”

