Hey,
what’s up?
What’s new these days?
I haven’t heard you laugh
The way you used to.
Hey friend,
What’d you think about today?
Did you think about it again?
No?
Good.
Hey friend,
Just thinking about you.
Saw a squirrel almost get hit by a car today.
But you know, it was fine.
Just stupid.
How are you?
Hey, what’s up?
Haven’t heard from you in a while.
You get some sleep last night?
Dude,
What are you talking about?
Everyone has to sleep.
Hey,
Friend,
Hey, what are you saying?
Hey, I’m right here.
Always.
You know that.
Hey,
You know I can’t stand the way they treat you.
Hey.
You deserve more than this.
Hey.
You thought no one would notice
When you let your friend stay with you
Cause he had nowhere else to go.
Hey.
I wish he could’ve passed the GED too.
I wish he could’ve gone to college too.
I know you tried.
Hey.
I want you to be ok,
And I know you know this feeling.
Hey,
Promise me you’ll be ok
For the night at least.
Listen,
Promise me you’ll be safe
For tonight.
I’ll call you tomorrow.
Hey,
Just checking in. Can you
Promise you’ll be safe for another night?
Thanks.
I’ll call tomorrow.
Hey again,
I think you can do it another night.
I’ll call again tomorrow.
Hey
Friend
There is too much
Hurt
In your voice
To hold. I wanna know
How you’ve been doing it
For so long.
How you’ve been holding up
These days
I wanna know
What’s up
With you?
And maybe yeah, the world is messing with you
And the chemicals in your brain are messing with you
And the people in your life are messing with you,
But I care so much about you,
And I care so much about you,
And I care so much about you,
And I care so much,
And I care,
And I care,
And I
And I just wish it was enough.
Hey
Friend,
Just called ‘cause you were on my mind.
What’s up?