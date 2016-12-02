Hey,

what’s up?

What’s new these days?

I haven’t heard you laugh

The way you used to.

Hey friend,

What’d you think about today?

Did you think about it again?

No?

Good.

Hey friend,

Just thinking about you.

Saw a squirrel almost get hit by a car today.

But you know, it was fine.

Just stupid.

How are you?

Hey, what’s up?

Haven’t heard from you in a while.

You get some sleep last night?

Dude,

What are you talking about?

Everyone has to sleep.

Hey,

Friend,

Hey, what are you saying?

Hey, I’m right here.

Always.

You know that.

Hey,

You know I can’t stand the way they treat you.

Hey.

You deserve more than this.

Hey.

You thought no one would notice

When you let your friend stay with you

Cause he had nowhere else to go.

Hey.

I wish he could’ve passed the GED too.

I wish he could’ve gone to college too.

I know you tried.

Hey.

I want you to be ok,

And I know you know this feeling.

Hey,

Promise me you’ll be ok

For the night at least.

Listen,

Promise me you’ll be safe

For tonight.

I’ll call you tomorrow.

Hey,

Just checking in. Can you

Promise you’ll be safe for another night?

Thanks.

I’ll call tomorrow.

Hey again,

I think you can do it another night.

I’ll call again tomorrow.

Hey

Friend

There is too much

Hurt

In your voice

To hold. I wanna know

How you’ve been doing it

For so long.

How you’ve been holding up

These days

I wanna know

What’s up

With you?

And maybe yeah, the world is messing with you

And the chemicals in your brain are messing with you

And the people in your life are messing with you,

But I care so much about you,

And I care so much about you,

And I care so much about you,

And I care so much,

And I care,

And I care,

And I

And I just wish it was enough.

Hey

Friend,

Just called ‘cause you were on my mind.

What’s up?