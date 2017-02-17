靜夜思

李白

床前明月光，

疑是地上霜。

舉頭望明月，

低頭思故鄉。

The strength of my memory is not in the things that I have seen or the places that I have been. In fact, the strength of my memory is not a thing at all, but in its place lies a feeble collection of fragmented songs and words and feelings. So when you asked me to give you a recollection of the moon, I closed my eyes and I saw darkness. No twinkling stars or midnight glow, just an emptiness beneath my eyelids. I searched my memory with the moon in mind, but the images of my past are mired in forgetting. Eyes squeezed shut, I saw nothing claw its way through the brambles.

When I stopped the search and returned to daylight, I remembered a poem of exile that I learned once in Chinese school, perhaps the most famous Chinese poem of all time. It begins with the line “床前明月光,” which translates roughly to “before the bed, moonlight.” The poem is titled “靜夜思,” or “Peaceful night thoughts.” As I bestow these translations upon you, I can feel no joy. I sense that the language has died in my rough hands, as if I extinguished it in my fists on the journey to the other side. I could not remember a moon of my own, so I stole a poem that you could not understand. And yet, because I have given you the poem in translation, it is no longer the beautiful thing it once was in my mind. So you see now that my memory is an inconsolable sadness, a ramshackle resource whose limits are the insides of my skull. Outside, all I can provide is a dying parody.