I’ll get back to you!

Mon, Mar 6, 11:40 AM

Hey Max, I was wondering if you would want

to grab a meal sometime? It’s been a while

since I’ve seen you*, and it’d be great to

catch up.

Hey Dev, that sounds great! This

week is horrible for me, though.

Maybe try next Sunday for brunch?

That works for me! How about Pierson at 12:30?

Perfect. See you then.

Friday 2:26 PM

Hey Max, just wanted to touch base and see if

we were still on for brunch this Sunday.

Sunday 12:36 PM

Hey, I got us some spots in Pierson if you still

plan on coming. Let me know!

Sunday 7:40 PM

Oh my god, Dev—I’m so sorry.

I just now got your last two texts,

and I realize I forgot to tell you about this

thing that came up at the last minute.

any way I can make it up to you with

dinner this Tuesday? Are you free then?

Haha yeah, no problem. I totally understand.

How about Davenport this time for dinner

Tuesday

Davenport. 6 pm?

That works for me. See you then.

Yesterday 6:04 PM

Hey Max, I got us some spots. Lmk when

You get here.

Yesterday 7:10 PM

Okay look, if you didn’t want to get a meal with

me, whatever. No need to leave me hanging

twice, alright?

Today 10:26 AM

No, it’s not that! I’m so sorry

Dev, it’s just been really crazy

for me. We will definitely get

a meal, I promise you.

You know your read receipts are turned

on, right? I know you read my

last few messages. You didn’t

“just get them” Sunday night.

Read Today 10:40 AM