Leaving pallet town

Mother, I won’t forget the kindness or the map

you gave me but mostly I’ve found it unhelpful.

I am writing to you with a short library pencil.

The place beside the deli across the street is called stitch & trace.

What ebullience is to a garden-variety, nothing to see here happiness

I happen to be to a shallow topspin sadness.

I am tall and slanted—window and ceiling; sorry.

The small and mid-sized animals in the knee-tall grass

are bored of me as I of them and yet so often

we encounter each other. Mother, professor, friends?

We were told that if the sun gave out we would not know for 8 seconds.

How can I trust you with a bike so expensive

and a fishing rod so old and no flute?