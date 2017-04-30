Stone poem

Round stone thrown—

how long will it fly

until it sinks to

the horizon and sits

like a bisque doll, won’t

move but it will watch,

gray on the asphalt.

Stares up at the sun-face,

a circle like stone’s own,

same speckles for eyes

only cleaner, less

homespun. Who’s

older, and bigger?

The sun always wins but

the stone’s not in stasis,

chucked by a man’s hand.

And back before that,

cragged ice rafting boulders.

They splinter, small saucers

of rock dot the rivers.

I step to

the stone’s throw, my

trip marked in sand-smoke.

If I lived for years pressed

to make something solid,

I think that I too would

lose something in transit.

Shirked by the high things,

rolled down the mountains,

tossed like a steel shot,

unhurt by the wind-walls

that rise on the way down

like constant reminders

that some things move faster.

But pent up in stone is

mass held alive—

So now let the sun stop.

So now blow the light out.

What’s left is just stone-flight,

still moving, short-lasting.