She waits up til 5 am to start brewing tea

Watches the pale flowers float in the yellow-green

Licks the salted ends of her fingers to heal wounds

I sit with her on Sundays after morning service

Because I remind her so much of her daughter

Dark, dark morena

Who went off and married a gringo

She’s worried her grandchildren will come out like biscuit dough

Whey-faced and too soft for this world

She rubs her arthritic knuckles in worry

Wonders if her late husband got the dulces she set out

The apricots she lets dry in the sun

5 ams come more often than visitors

There is only one shopping bag per week

One quick trip, but the weight of lonely

Presses down hard on her back

Nothing is stale but there is a smell of absence

Who do you live for when there is so much surplus love?

Her palms have softened

Everything is so temporary

There is so much caught up in her lungs

All the rosaries, the unrequited prayers

The sense of doubt, the rubber gloves

Fabuloso and faded curtains

The sacrifice, the mourning linens

The vague fear

There might be twenty more years of solitude

